Watch the Charlotte mayoral debate online

Democrats Vi Lyles, Joel Ford and incumbent Jennifer Roberts will debate, followed by questions for Republican candidate Kenny Smith

Charlotte mayoral candidates debate tonight, in a one hour event hosted by The Charlotte Observer and WBTV.

Democrats Joel Ford, Vi Lyles and Jennifer Roberts will debate, followed by questions for Republican candidate Kenny Smith.

The debate includes candidates who filed the last two campaign finance reports, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Watch the debate live below.

It has been a wild Charlotte mayoral campaign. Early voting continues through Sept. 9, with the election set for Sept. 12.

More 2017 Charlotte mayoral campaign coverage:

QPoll: Be Heard qnotes wants to know what you think! Have your say by voting in our QPoll below. wants to know what you think! Have your say by voting in our QPoll below. Who do you support in the 2017 Charlotte mayoral race? Jennifer Roberts

Vi Lyles

Joel Ford

Kenny Smith

Constance Partee Johnson

Lucille Puckett

Kimberley Barnette

Gary Dunn View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



2 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.