Watch the Charlotte mayoral debate online
Updated: September 6, 2017 at 8:22 pm
Charlotte mayoral candidates debate tonight, in a one hour event hosted by The Charlotte Observer and WBTV.
Democrats Joel Ford, Vi Lyles and Jennifer Roberts will debate, followed by questions for Republican candidate Kenny Smith.
The debate includes candidates who filed the last two campaign finance reports, The Charlotte Observer reports.
Watch the debate live below.
It has been a wild Charlotte mayoral campaign. Early voting continues through Sept. 9, with the election set for Sept. 12.
More 2017 Charlotte mayoral campaign coverage:
- Charlotte mayoral primary preview
- Voting registration info
- Early voting info
- Sen. Joel Ford sells himself as an LGBTQ advocate, despite record showing the opposite
- Charlotte mayoral candidate Barnette wants you to know she’s white and opposes LGBTQ rights
- Facebook post by “white” GOP candidate “offense” to Republicans, says NC GOP Chairman
- Roberts wants Stonewall renamed, but Ford brings up a vote she cast over a decade ago
- HRC, Equality NC endorse Mayor Roberts in her reelection bid
- Charlotte mayoral candidates face tough questions at LGBTQ forum
