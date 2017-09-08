Triad: International Film Fest, Church App, Shimmy Benefit

Carolinas News Notes

Film fest slated

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — OUT at the Movies International LGBT Film Fest will be held from Oct. 5-8 with a host of films crossing a number of genres.

The organizers are completing their selections of the films, but they have shared that “The Abominable Sin,” “A Very Sordid Wedding” and “Sordid Lives” are among over 20 additional features and shorts being screened during the festival. Visit the website for the full lineup.

Nightly filmmaker receptions will be held at 9:30 p.m. at Meridian Restaurant, 411 Marshall St. S.W. during the festival. They are open to festival pass holders and ticket holders from any of the day’s screenings.

Festival passes are $75 and are available online. The “Sordid Lives” and “A Very Sordid Wedding” tickets are $15 for each performance. Del Shores and others will be on hand for a Q&A after each screening. Between shows, the “Sordid” ensemble will be featured guests at a limited-attendance VIP cocktail party. Admission is $100, which includes an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and reserved seating at both presentations.

More information is available online, including film trailers.

Sponsorships are still being solicited. Visit the website for details.

info: outatthemovieswinston.org.

Church unveils app

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Metropolitan Community Church of Winston-Salem has announced that it now has a new mobile app called ChurchLink which allows members to stay connected with the church, as well as receive important messages from the staff.

The app is available in iOS and Android format from online stores. Once installed, users can see nearby churches wherever one travels.

For more information, email Rev. Jon M. Hamby at pastor@mccwschurch.com.

In other news, the church will hold its 23rd Annual Anniversary/Homecoming Service on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at the church located at 4105 Patsy Dr. and wants to pack the pews.

They are also hosting an old-fashioned dinner on the grounds following the service. Ham and chicken will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring sides and dessert to share. After the meal, stay and enjoy Rev. Hamby’s hymn and gospel sing.

info: mccwschurch.com.

Shimmy benefit supports ASO

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Twisted Dance Collective’s 9th Annual Project Shimmy, a world dance showcase, will be held on Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., at The Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Triad Health Project. Over the past eight years, Project Shimmy has raised over $10,000 for it.

Audience members can also purchase raffle tickets for prizes to be given away during the show.

Advance tickets are $20/adult, $15/students with ID and $10/children under 12 and prices rise on the show date. Tickets can be purchased online at projectshimmy.brownpapertickets.com or at the door of the Van Dyke Performance Space on the night of the show.

info: twisteddance.com/project-shimmy.html.

