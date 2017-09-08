Western: Pragar Speaks, Car Wash, Pride Picnic, Pride Pageant, Prom Benefit

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Author Sarah Prager will sign and read from her book, “Queer, There, and Everywhere: 23 People Who Changed the World” at Malaprops Books on Sept. 21.

Prager talks at bookstore

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Author Sarah Prager will be holding a talk about queer history, as well as a reading and signing of her book “Queer, There, and Everywhere: 23 People Who Changed the World” on Sept. 21, 6 p.m., at Malaprop’s Bookstore, 55 Haywood St.

This first-ever of its kind LGBTQ history book for young adults will appeal to adults as well.

Admission is free.

Prager is an activist, public speaker and writer with a B.A. from Boston University and a Certificate of Communications from Emerson College.

info: malaprops.com.

PFLAG fundraiser upcoming

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) of Flat Rock/Hendersonville and the Henderson County High School Gay-Straight Alliance will hold a car wash fundraiser on Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1735 5th Ave.

Cost is $5 (outside only) and additional donations are welcome.

Proceeds and donations will benefit PFLAG’s Youth Enrichment Program, including the PFLAG Equality Scholarship at Blue Ridge Community College, and Henderson County High School Gay-Straight Alliances and PRiSM at Blue Ridge Community College. Youth from these organizations will join PFLAG volunteers at the car wash.

info: pflaghendersonville@gmail.com.

Pride picnic slated

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The LGBTQ Elder Advocates of Western North Carolina are holding their Pride 2017 Family Picnic on Sept. 27, 3-7 p.m., at Weaver Park, 200 Murdock Ave.

Hot dogs and drinks will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side or dessert to share.

For those who are musically inclined, instruments are encouraged to provide entertainment.

An RSVP is required to attend. Email stephanie@landofsky.org to reserve a spot.

The event is sponsored by AARP, Blue Ridge Pride, Western North Carolina AIDS Project and Area Agency on Aging/Land of Sky.

info: lgbtelderadvocatesofwnc.org. landofsky.org.

Pride pageant seeks contestants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Blue Ridge Pride Center, Inc. and Michael-David Entertainment will present the 9th Annual Miss Blue Ridge Pride Pageant on Sept. 28, 7 p.m., at Asheville Masonic Temple, 80 Broadway St.

Miss Blue Ridge Pride 2016 Ginger Von Snap will open the pageant with a performance and Miss Blue Ridge Pride alumni will serve as judges and entertainment for the show.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with a meet and greet slated for 5:30 p.m. and cocktail party at 6 p.m.

Contestants will be judged on Interview, Creative Evening Gown and Talent. Prize package for the winner is valued over $13,225 and includes crown, professional photo shoot with Roxy Taylor Photography, business and a year of professional representation by Michael-David Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale online and are $12/floor and $8/balcony. Meet and greet tickets are an additional $5 and include a photo opportunity with Von Snap and alumni. Day-of tickets are $15/floor, $10 balcony and $10/meet and greet.

info: missblueridgepride.com.

Prom benefits youth

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — “A Midsummer Night’s Second Chance Prom” was held on Aug. 26 to benefit the Lauren Jaquays LGBTQ Youth Alliance.

The alliance was founded in December 2014 and was renamed in 2015 in memory of Blowing Rock teenager Lauren Jaquays, who died tragically in an automobile accident.

The community-led non-profit provides a safe and healthy environment for youth to receive a positive self-image, promote confidence to live peacefully in a community and feel secure in their schools.

Monthly “hangOUTs” are held to encourage the advancement of diversity, equity, inclusion and inquiry with particular respect to sexual orientation and gender identity for youth 11-18 within Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.

info: laurensyouth.org.

