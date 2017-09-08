Regional: HIV/AIDS Conference, Queer Youth Conference, CJJ New Hires

Carolinas News Notes

HIV/AIDS conference slated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NC HIV/AIDS Advocacy Conference, Building Power Across the Spectrum, will be held from Oct. 6 at RAIN, 601 E. 5th St., and Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Express-Center City, 230 N. College St. It is being hosted by NC AIDS Action Network.

Included in the conference will be the first-ever Trans Health Summit, a transgender and gender non-conforming health-centered event on Oct. 6. “Though we’re looking to elevate the voices of the trans and gender nonconforming individuals in this conversation, all are welcome and invited to attend,” said Network Executive Director Lee Storrow.

Following day one activities will be a reception where advocates will be recognized.

Breakout sessions will be available for participants, along with educational opportunities and networking.

Registration is available online at bit.ly/BuildingPower2017.

info: ncaan.org.

Youth conference announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2017 Carolina Conference on Queer Youth will be held on Oct. 13, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Popp Martin Student Union, 9201 University City Blvd.

The event is presented by Time Out Youth Center, Equality North Carolina, The Multicultural Resource Center and the university. It is a larger strategic partnership between Time Out Youth and Equality North Carolina, made possible by a gift from Bank of America, to offer a shared staff position focusing on youth policy and school outreach initiatives.

Emphasis this year will be on LGBTQ youth health. This year’s conference will bring together hundreds of K-12 educators and staff, healthcare professionals, college students and staff, community activists and youth.

Registration for youth is free and $25 for adults and is available online at bit.ly/2x1uASX. Space is limited and potential attendees are encouraged to register early to ensure a spot.

info: timeoutyouth.org. equalitync.org.

CJJ nets new staff

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Jews for Justice has announced that it has hired two new staff members to help the organization advance its initiatives.

Justine Schnitzler has been assigned to support the state’s eastern chapters. A recent graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a major in history and women’s and gender studies, she has worked on Medicare for All campaigns, among others. Her duties will be handling communications, fundraising and administrative support.

Sam Singer has been delegated to support the state’s western chapters. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Asheville with concentration in women, gender and sexuality studies. She also helped create the university’s first LGBTQ resource center, was a recent Tzedek Social Justice Fellow, among other activities. She will be working on leadership development and organizing training.

The two new staff members replace Anna Grant, who has moved on to work for Durham for All.

info: carolinajewsforjustice.org.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director.