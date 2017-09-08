Campus Scene: N.C. university makes ‘friendly’ list

Carolinas News Notes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campus Pride has announced that its national Top 25 LGBTQ-friendly Listing of Colleges and Universities, Best of the Best, has been released and a Carolina school was included.

Elon University was the only Carolinas higher educational institution represented.

Those listed lead the way for LGBTQ inclusion in policies, programs and practices across the U.S. Selection this year was based on overall ratings on the Campus Pride Index and specific LGBTQ-inclusive benchmark measures.

According to Campus Pride, “the list this year shows more LGBTQ progress than ever, even in more rural conservative places.” Dr. Genny Beemyn, the coordinator of Campus Pride’s Trans Policy Clearinghouse, said: “It is especially important to see colleges from Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina among the Top 25. If these colleges can become supportive oases in largely anti-LGBTQ states, then other institutions in very conservative states have no excuse not to do likewise.”

info: campuspride.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.