Online Events: LGBT HealthLink presents webinars on colorectal cancer and tobacco cessation for LGBTQ community

Sessions set to address LGBTQ healthcare issues

LGBT Healthlink, a program of CenterLink, will present two webinars during September focusing on colorectal cancer and tobacco cessation for the LGBTQ community.

On Sept. 19, 1 p.m., Colorectal Cancer in LGBT Communities will take place. This webinar will discuss colorectal cancer in LGBTQ communities, health systems interventions to reduce high rates of incidence and mortality among the LGBTQ population, the 80 percent by 2018 campaign to increase screening and best practices for LGBTQ engagement. Participants will learn about LGBT barriers, facilitators to care, and risk factors relating to cancer; LGBTQ health equity; best practices for Federal Qualified Health Centers and community-based organizations to increase cancer screening rates among LGBTQ patients. Register at bit.ly/2xGtEAw to participate.

On Sept. 20, 2 p.m., Creating & Sustaining Community-Clinical Linkages for Tobacco Cessation will take place. This webinar will discuss the benefits of creating and sustaining linkages between community-based organizations and healthcare professionals to advance LGBTQ wellness and health outcomes. Also discussed will be the role community-based organizations can play to help providers better serve the LGBTQ population. Participants will learn about examples of starting and maintaining successful community-clinical linkages; how successful HIV community-clinical linkages are transferable to other health issues such as tobacco cessation; and best practices to improve quality of care for the LGBTQ population. Register at bit.ly/2gtOjjm.

info: lgbtcenters.org.

