Kevin Siers on Mayor Jennifer Roberts’ loss

Mayor Roberts had a difficult tenure

Mayor Jennifer Roberts lost her reelection bid as she fell in the Democratic primary to Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles, who will face off against Kenny Smith, who won the primary on the Republican side.

About the author: The Charlotte Observer is the largest daily newspaper in the Carolinas. CharlotteObserver.com is the most visited news and information website in the region. QNotes is proud to be a member of The Observer's Charlotte News Alliance.