Kevin Siers on Mayor Jennifer Roberts’ loss

Mayor Roberts had a difficult tenure
Published: September 12, 2017 in News
Updated: September 12, 2017 at 10:20 pm
Pictured Above: By Kevin Siers, The Charlotte Observer

Mayor Jennifer Roberts lost her reelection bid as she fell in the Democratic primary to Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles, who will face off against Kenny Smith, who won the primary on the Republican side.

