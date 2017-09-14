Home » News » Derricka Banner killed in Charlotte, becomes 20th transgender person murdered in 2017
Jeff Taylor / Social Media Editor
Derricka Banner killed in Charlotte, becomes 20th transgender person murdered in 2017
Updated: September 14, 2017 at 10:39 am
Derricka Banner, 26, was found shot and killed in a vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning in northwest Charlotte.
Banner is the 20th known transgender person murdered this year in the United States, most trans women of color, and the city’s 64th homicide of the year.
Montavious Sanchez Berry, 18, was arrested late Tuesday and is being charged with murder, armed robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement.
The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street, not far from the Northwest School of the Arts, The Charlotte Observer reports.
The community has been sharing the news and offering condolences.
The murder falls right before Charlotte is set to host NC Trans Pride this weekend.
Earlier this year, Sherrell Faulkner, another black trans woman, died of injuries sustained from an assault that took place in November of 2016.
The other trans people killed this year is as follows (in order of their passing): Mesha Caldwell, Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow, Jojo Striker, Tiara Lashaytheboss Richmond, Jaquarrius Holland, Chyna Doll Dupree, Ciara McElveen, Alphonza Watson, Chayviss Reed, Kenneth Bostick, the aforementioned Faulkner, Kenne McFadden, Josie Berrios, Ava Le’Ray Barrin, Ebony Morgan, TeeTee Dangerfield, Gwynevere River Song, Kiwi Herring, and Kashmire Redd.
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include Kashmire Redd, killed earlier this month in New York.
About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.
