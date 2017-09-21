Pat McCrory, former governor and Charlotte mayor, has a new gig — talk radio

The former Charlotte mayor will make daily appearances on Charlotte-based radio station WBT

Pictured Above: Donald Trump and Pat McCrory campaigning together in Wilmington, N.C.

By Lavendrick Smith, by The Charlotte Observer

It appears former Gov. Pat McCrory has a new gig – talk radio.

The former Charlotte mayor will make daily appearances on Charlotte-based radio station WBT, where he will discuss politics and other things. McCrory announced the news on Facebook, where he said he’d post each segment.

.@PatMcCroryNC to offer a commentary on @wbtradio each morning. Will be a great perspective on the morning airwaves. #ncpol — Carlton Huffman🇺🇸 (@CarltonHuffman) September 19, 2017

Looks like Pat McCrory finally found a gig as… a conservative talk radio host #ncpol https://t.co/hv6CRvKVEo — Robert Howard (@RobertWHoward) September 19, 2017

McCrory was on WBT Tuesday morning and criticized Charlotte City Council and Mayor Jennifer Roberts for not holding prayer before Monday’s council meeting. The city might end the tradition of praying before council meetings after a recent court case ruled against Rowan County commissioners’ method of prayer.

“Sadly, they brought this up probably to stir controversy,” McCrory said on the station Tuesday.

The talk show appearances come months after McCrory said he was struggling with finding employment, in part due to the controversial House Bill 2. In March, he told The (Raleigh) News & Observer that employers were reluctant to hire him because of the now-repealed “bathroom bill.”

“That’s not the way our American system should operate – having people purged due to political thought,” he told The N&O.

This article was originally published by The Charlotte Observer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



163 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.