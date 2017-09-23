A plea for Pat McCrory to please just go away
Updated: November 14, 2017 at 11:28 am
Pat McCrory is threatening to run for governor again, because apparently he isn’t sure he’s done making a national laughing stock out of us, while robbing us of millions of dollars and thousands of jobs, thanks to HB2.
Mr. McCrory (confession, I’m only calling you Mr. because it feels so good not to have to write Gov. before your surname anymore), please watch the video below and know that we, the North Carolina voters, will treat you the way that chair did.
We didn’t need you then, and we certainly don’t need you now. (And apparently neither did that chair.) We don’t need you on the airwaves, and we don’t need you in the Governor’s Mansion.
Please consider that if you fade into the background, before long you’ll be so completely forgotten that no one will even bother to chase you down an alleyway screaming “Shame!”
Come on, doesn’t that sound nice?
About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.
jimmy lockeSeptember 23, 2017 at 10:53 am
I spit my coffee!! Excellent piece!
RandySeptember 23, 2017 at 4:41 pm
No one will hire him for any kind of job requiring a minimal amount of responsibility. He has nowhere else to go except being a conservative pundit and running for office.
He’s North Carolina’s Sarah Palin.