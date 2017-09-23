The Nazis who descended on Charlottesville are coming to Charlotte

The "Unite the Right" rally resulted in violence, including the death of anti-racist demonstrator Heather Heyer

Charlotte, N.C. — The neo-Nazis and white nationalists who descended on Charlottesville in a rally that resulted in countless injuries and the death of Heather Heyer are heading to Charlotte.

One of the groups behind the Charlottesville “Unite the Right Rally,” Anti-Communist Action, announced the planned march in Charlotte on Dec. 28, at Marshall Park.

Charlotte Stories broke the story about the event, called the “March Against Communism.”

The group’s website has more information:

Bring your torches, gear, and flags! As for guns, we’re waiting on specific info from the police. Make sure you act within local, state and federal firearm laws. Stay nonviolent, and we’ll have a great time. Augustus Invictus, Richard Spencer, Dillon of Vanguard America, and many more will be speaking. Once night falls, we’ll (peacefully) march into downtown Charlotte and show the size our ranks.

Vanguard America also helped organize the “Unite the Right Rally.” James Alex Fields Jr., the man charged with Heyer’s death, was seen at the rally holding a Vanguard America shield.

James Alex Fields was w/ the Vanguard America folks in #Charlottesville. Learn more about the group > https://t.co/HNloF8Btnf @ADL_National pic.twitter.com/TmJLi0kfZo — Oren Segal (@orensegal) August 13, 2017

The rally in Charlottesville was ostensibly to protest the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. Notably, there has been no talk of taking down Charlotte’s Confederate monuments.

In fact, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced it would patrol the monuments after Charlottesville, which can be found in the Confederate plot at Elmwood Cemetery and on the Central Piedmont Community College campus near the Grady Cole Center.

A law passed in 2015 prevents prevents the removal, relocation, or altering of monuments, memorials, plaques and other markers that are on public property without first obtaining permission from the N.C. Historical Commission.

UPDATE: A photo is making the rounds on social media informing the white supremacists planning to rally in Charlotte that doing so will result in money being raised for charities that run counter to their message of hate.

“Dear Nazi white supremacists, on your December 28th ‘rally’, for every minute you speak and every step that you take in our city, you will be raising at least 400 American dollars to our choice of Jewish, Black, Muslim, & LGBT charity,” the image reads. “Thank you!”

It is not clear who authored the image. We will update if more information because available.

