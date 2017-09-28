  • Slider Image 1
Nazis, fearing for their safety, cancel hate rally in Charlotte

The announcement came after notorious white supremacist Richard Spencer confirmed he'd no longer be speaking
Published: September 28, 2017 in News
Updated: November 14, 2017 at 11:27 am
Pictured Above: White supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators clash around a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville. (Credit: YouTube/Vice News)

Charlotte, N.C. — The neo-Nazis who planned to descend on Charlotte in December, like they did on Charlottesville, won’t be rolling into town after all, it appears.

Organizing group Anti-Communist Action (Anticom) posted on Twitter that the event, which was to feature speakers and a torch march, was cancelled due to “safety concerns.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department retweeted Anticom’s announcement, adding that it was attempting to contact organizers of the event to get more information.

The announcement comes just after the rally’s most well known white supremacist speakers, Richard Spencer, announced he was no longer going to attend. He also cited safety concerns, saying it was too dangerous to hold it at an outdoor venue.

The plan was to hold it at Marshall Park after the organizers failed to secure a private, indoor facility.

UPDATE — The Anticom the Twitter account is still talking tough and promising the event will still go ahead at a different location.

    • Blair Y

      September 29, 2017 at 7:10 am
    Proud of Charlotte. Ain’t no place for hate in my Carolina home.


      • BARBARA JACOBIE

        September 30, 2017 at 6:01 am
      When I first moved to Charlotte I was impressed by the different cultures and diversity living here. We have to always be striving for brotherhood and peace. We have to live together and be accepting of our differences even if we don’t agree. Hate for someone different will never be the answer.


    • Dan-o

      September 29, 2017 at 9:01 am
    When the established mechanisms of justice fail; nature, abhorring a vacuum, turns to street justice in its stead.



