Nazis, fearing for their safety, cancel hate rally in Charlotte

The announcement came after notorious white supremacist Richard Spencer confirmed he'd no longer be speaking

Pictured Above: White supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators clash around a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville. (Credit: YouTube/Vice News)

Charlotte, N.C. — The neo-Nazis who planned to descend on Charlotte in December, like they did on Charlottesville, won’t be rolling into town after all, it appears.

Organizing group Anti-Communist Action (Anticom) posted on Twitter that the event, which was to feature speakers and a torch march, was cancelled due to “safety concerns.”

In light of safety concerns, we'll no longer be holding an event in Marshall Park. This was agreed upon by both organizers and guests. — Anticom (@anticomofficial) September 28, 2017

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department retweeted Anticom’s announcement, adding that it was attempting to contact organizers of the event to get more information.

Update: This was posted about an hour ago. #CMPD is still trying to reach this organization to get more information. https://t.co/iNvdeOm7DC — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 28, 2017

The announcement comes just after the rally’s most well known white supremacist speakers, Richard Spencer, announced he was no longer going to attend. He also cited safety concerns, saying it was too dangerous to hold it at an outdoor venue.

The plan was to hold it at Marshall Park after the organizers failed to secure a private, indoor facility.

1/ Regarding the Charlotte really: I happily agreed to speak back in the spring, when the rally was planned for a private, hotel venue. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 28, 2017

2/ This got changed to a public, university facility, due to the hotel pulling out. Then the location was changed again to a park. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 28, 2017

3/ After thinking it over, I informed the organizers on Monday that I have to cancel my appearance. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 28, 2017

4/ I can handle my own security. I worry about the safety of others in an open-field situation. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 28, 2017

5/ Open-field rallies are dangerous at this point but still possible. But we can’t trust Charlotte’s municipal authorities. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 28, 2017

6/ A major rally in DC, where we can trust that federal authorities would not allow chaos, is feasible, imo. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 28, 2017

7/ My cancellation should not imply any disrespect to the organizers of Anticom, who’ve acted like prefect gentlemen throughout. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 28, 2017

UPDATE — The Anticom the Twitter account is still talking tough and promising the event will still go ahead at a different location.

It will still be taking place, and all internet tuff guys who want to fite nahztiez are welcome to attend. — Anticom Skrrt (@AnticomSkrrt) September 28, 2017

Just not at Marshall Park. Stay tuned to @anticomofficial for more information! — Anticom Skrrt (@AnticomSkrrt) September 28, 2017

