Watch the final Charlotte mayoral debate between Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith
Updated: November 14, 2017 at 11:18 am
The final Charlotte mayoral debate between Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith is hosted by The Charlotte Observer and WBTV.
Lyles and Smith field questions ranging from the rise in the murder rate, to LGBTQ rights, and more.
Watch it below.
Early voting continues through Saturday, Nov. 4, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.
Shane WindmeyerNovember 1, 2017 at 9:05 pm
Vi Lyles cant even say LGBTQ when she answers the question…. much less gay, lesbian or transgender aloud.. such a sad state of political affairs… she learned nothing from HB 2…