Watch the final Charlotte mayoral debate between Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith

Pictured Above: Pro Tem Vi Lyles and Councilman Kenny Smith debate for the final time.

The final Charlotte mayoral debate between Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith is hosted by The Charlotte Observer and WBTV.

Lyles and Smith field questions ranging from the rise in the murder rate, to LGBTQ rights, and more.

Watch it below.

Early voting continues through Saturday, Nov. 4, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

