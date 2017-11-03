Charlotte: Church Bazaar, Center Symposium

Pictured Above: Metropolitan Community Church of Charlotte is holding its Fall Bazaar & Craft Show on Nov. 18.

Church hosts bazaar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Metropolitan Community Church of Charlotte, 7121 Orr Rd., will hold its Fall Bazaar and Craft Show on Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Included in the items for sale are unique craft items, scrap booking items, Christmas decorations, as well as food.

Additionally, it is continuing its meal purchase fundraiser. From 10 a.m.-10 p.m., enjoy a lunch or dinner at City Barbeque, 8948 J.M. Keynes Dr., and tell the waitstaff that participation in the initiative is for the church and they will give the church 25 percent of the total receipts of the day.

info: mymcccharlotte.org.

Center holds symposium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy will host a healthcare symposium, “Alternative Prescriptions: A Broader Vision of Health for the Charlotte Region,” on Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., at the James B. Duke Auditorium at the Mint Museum Uptown, 500 S. Tryon St.

Presented by Alston & Bird LLP the event will offer perspectives from an expert panel about ways to maintain and improve overall health, stability and opportunity. It will also create a discussion space for medical professionals, legal experts and concerned citizens about the ever-shifting world of healthcare.

The discussion will be moderated by Pam Silberman, of the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Health, with a panel that includes: Dr. Alisaha Cole, Carolinas HealthCare System; Mark DeHaven, University of North Carolina at Charlotte; Brendan Riley, North Carolina Justice Center; and Doug Sea, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

The event is free and open to the public.

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is a legal services organization that helps low-income individuals with anything from immigration issues and veterans affairs to consumer protection. In the healthcare space, they ensure access to care for those in need, and work to improve mental health and developmental disability services, care in nursing and rest homes, access to community-based care, services to the HIV-positive population and more.

info: charlottelegaladvocacy.org.

