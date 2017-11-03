Triad: Quilt Exhibit, ‘Normal’ Play, Foundation Bingo

Carolinas News Notes

Quilt comes to Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sections of AIDS Memorial Quilt — the handmade tapestry that stands as a memorial to more than 96,000 individuals lost to AIDS — will be on view from Nov. 16-19 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

The display comes as part of two-educational lead up events to the 2017 Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Run & AIDS Walk which will take place on Nov. 18, 2:30 p.m., and will be hosted by Triad Health Project and The Greensboro History Museum. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, and 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. The museum will also offer extended hours on Nov. 17 until 7 p.m. The display will include panels honoring the lives of loved ones lost to HIV/AIDS from North Carolina families in Charlotte, High Point, Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

To accompany The Quilt display, Triad Health Project and the Greensboro History Museum are presenting screenings of the film, “The Last One: Unfolding the AIDS Memorial Quilt,” On Nov. 17, 7 p.m., and Nov. 18, 11 a.m., in the Mary Norris Preyer Hall Theatre at the museum. This 2015 documentary chronicles the genesis of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt and the evolution of the AIDS epidemic. Attendance is free and open to the public, however, reservations are required as seating is limited.

The Red Ribbon event kicks off with registration and an opening ceremony followed by the run and walk. An after-party will take place at Joymongers Brewing Company, 576 N. Eugene St.

info: aidsquilt.org. triadhealthproject.com.

‘Normal’ set for staging

SALISBURY, N.C. — Lee Street Theatre, 329 N. Lee St., will bring “Next to Normal” to the stage on Nov. 2-4 and 9-11 at 7:30 p.m., as well as a matinee on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. and a student rush night on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

This two-act rock musical explores how one seemingly, average suburban family copes with crisis and mental illness. It centers around a mother who struggles with her worsening bipolar disorder.

Tickets are $20 and are available online.

info: leestreet.org.

Guilford goes Hawaiian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation will hold its Hawaii Bingo on Nov. 10, 6 p.m., at The Elm Street Center, 203 S. Elm St.

Organizers said that there will be campy hula girls on hand to call numbers and entertain for the evening

The event begins with a cabaret featuring pictures with Hawaiian Santa, followed by bingo games.

Tickets are $15/advance, $20/at the door and $12/student with government ID.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

