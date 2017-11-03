Triangle: Justice Lecture, Church Anniversary

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The ‘Journeying Toward Justice’ lecture will be led by author Malinda Maynor Lowery, Ph.D.

Justice lecture scheduled

DURHAM, N.C. — Epworth United Methodist Church, 3002 Hope Valley Rd., will host a “Journeying Toward Justice” lecture on Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Leading the event will be Malinda Maynor Lowery, Ph.D., is director of the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she is an associate professor in the Department of History. Lowery holds an S.A. in history and literature from Harvard University, a master’s degree in documentary film production from Stanford University, and a Ph.D. in history from UNC Chapel Hill. Her previous teaching appointments include Harvard, NC State, Duke, and San Francisco State University. She is a Lumbee Indian and her research interests include Native American history, southern history, and race and identity. She will discuss her book, “Race, Identity and the Making of a Nation: Lumbee Indians in the Jim Crow South.”

The lecture is free and open to the public.

info: epworth-umc.org.

Church celebrates anniversary

DURHAM, N.C. — Imani Metropolitan Community Church will celebrate its 20th anniversary over the weekend of Nov. 18-19.

On Nov. 18, 7 p.m., head on out for a good old-fashioned Gospel Sing featuring a number of groups and including one that performs mime.

Then on Nov. 19, a potluck dinner will follow worship services.

In other news, the church is collecting blankets for the homeless and needy communities. Contact the church to learn more about this project and ways to assist in other initatives.

info: imanimcc.org.

