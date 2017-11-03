Western: ALFA gets ‘uncorked’

Carolinas News Notes

HICKORY, N.C. — ALFA will hold its “Uncorked” wine and beer tasting silent auction on Nov. 4, 6 p.m., at 74 South at Moretz Mills, 74 8th St. S.E., #203.

Enjoy tastings of a variety of red, white and sparkling wines, local craft beers, passed hors-d’oeuvres, a chef demonstration with seasonal ingredients to complement selected wine offerings and a silent auction of over 100 items from near and far, including Disney Park hopper passes and tickets to Broadway play, “Hamilton.”

Live music will be provided by singer/songwriter Jessica Mashburn.

Tickets are $25 and are available online at bit.ly/2iODEop.

info: alfainfo.org.

