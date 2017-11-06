What you need to know for Election Day (Nov. 7)

Only 5 percent of eligible Mecklenburg County voters participated in early voting

Pictured Above: Early voters at the Marion Diehl Recreation Center Saturday. Saturday was the last day of early voting. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

By Jim Morrill, The Charlotte Observer

Voters can expect a soggy day Tuesday as they go to the polls to elect their local government and school board leaders.

In Mecklenburg County, 5 percent of voters turned out by the time early voting ended Saturday afternoon. Most were in Charlotte, where voters will elect a new mayor and city council.

Related:

LGBTQ orgs make their endorsements

Here are some things to keep in mind:

When can I vote?

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

What’s the weather forecast?

Forecasters say there’s an 80 percent chance of rain, with possible afternoon thundershowers.

What’s on the ballot?

In Charlotte, voters will select a new mayor – their seventh since 2009. City council races are also on the ballot. Mecklenburg towns also will elect mayors and members of local boards.

Voters across the county will vote on district members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, as well as a $922 million bond referendum.

Aren’t the Charlotte city council races already decided?

Some are. Members in Districts 1, 4 and 5 were decided in September’s primary. Other districts have more or less competitive races.

In the at-large race, four Democrats, three Republicans and a Libertarian are running for four seats.

Can I see a sample ballot?

Yes. The Mecklenburg board of elections has a link on its home page that can take you to a sample ballot.

This article was originally published by The Charlotte Observer.

Related:

QPoll: Be Heard qnotes wants to know what you think! Have your say by voting in our QPoll below. wants to know what you think! Have your say by voting in our QPoll below. Who do you support in the Charlotte mayoral race? Vi Lyles (D)

Kenny Smith (R)

Neither View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



35 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.