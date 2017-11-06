What you need to know for Election Day (Nov. 7)
Updated: November 14, 2017 at 11:16 am
By Jim Morrill, The Charlotte Observer
Voters can expect a soggy day Tuesday as they go to the polls to elect their local government and school board leaders.
In Mecklenburg County, 5 percent of voters turned out by the time early voting ended Saturday afternoon. Most were in Charlotte, where voters will elect a new mayor and city council.
Here are some things to keep in mind:
When can I vote?
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
What’s the weather forecast?
Forecasters say there’s an 80 percent chance of rain, with possible afternoon thundershowers.
What’s on the ballot?
In Charlotte, voters will select a new mayor – their seventh since 2009. City council races are also on the ballot. Mecklenburg towns also will elect mayors and members of local boards.
Voters across the county will vote on district members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, as well as a $922 million bond referendum.
Aren’t the Charlotte city council races already decided?
Some are. Members in Districts 1, 4 and 5 were decided in September’s primary. Other districts have more or less competitive races.
In the at-large race, four Democrats, three Republicans and a Libertarian are running for four seats.
Can I see a sample ballot?
Yes. The Mecklenburg board of elections has a link on its home page that can take you to a sample ballot.
This article was originally published by The Charlotte Observer.
About the author: The Charlotte Observer is the largest daily newspaper in the Carolinas. CharlotteObserver.com is the most visited news and information website in the region. QNotes is proud to be a member of The Observer’s Charlotte News Alliance.
