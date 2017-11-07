Why a Republican has a shot at mayor in Democratic Charlotte for first time in years

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Pictured Above: Kenny Smith, the Republican candidate for Charlotte mayor, faces Democrat Vi Lyles for the spot. If Smith defeats Lyles in November, he would be working with a Democratic-controlled council. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

By Jim Morrill and Steve Harrison, The Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 2-1. They dominate local offices and drubbed GOP candidates last November.

Republicans couldn’t even field a full slate of city council candidates this year.

So why does the mayoral election seem to be so close?

A Spectrum News poll last month found that despite being outspent, Democrat Vi Lyles was essentially deadlocked with Republican Kenny Smith. Anecdotal evidence suggests the same.

“I would be surprised but not shocked (if Smith wins),” said Dan McCorkle, a Democratic strategist not involved in the campaign. “Mayor’s races have always been close. People hold that to a different standard.”

Three of Charlotte’s last four elections have, like this one, been for an open seat. Democrats won them all, but not by much. In 2015, Democrat Jennifer Roberts beat Republican Edwin Peacock with just 52 percent of the vote.

Election officials expect fewer than one in five Charlotte voters to turn out.

Lyles, 66, wants to replace Roberts, whom she upset in September’s primary.

Smith, 44, is trying to become the first Republican mayor since Pat McCrory left office in 2009. Both he and Lyles are on the city council.

Peacock called it “a very low-energy campaign publicly.”

“(There’s) not a lot of interest or issues driving the race,” he said.

UNC Charlotte political scientist Eric Heberlig said the major events of the last two years – the city ordinance that sparked House Bill 2 and the protests that followed a police shooting – shadow the current race.

“Fallout from HB2 and the Keith Lamont Scott shooting are still there and probably work to the Republican’s advantage,” he said.

Money vs. demographics

Lyles has demographics on her side.

Women make up 53.5 percent of city voters. African-Americans, 37 percent. Nearly half the voters are Democrats. By noon Friday, women made up more than 57 percent of people who’d voted early.

But Smith has a financial edge.

He has raised more than $510,000, more than any candidate since Democrat Anthony Foxx in 2011. With no significant primary, Smith has been able to run ads for weeks. Lyles just started Wednesday. Since the end of August, he’s spent $287,000 on TV and digital ads, according to a recent report. Lyles spent about $11,000, mostly on radio.

“The vast difference in total fundraising and spending has enabled Kenny Smith to make this race competitive,” said GOP strategist Larry Shaheen.

Then there’s the outside help.

A group called Forward Charlotte has spent more than $21,000 on radio and digital ads attacking Lyles, according to reports. The North Carolina Values Coalition, a conservative group that backed House Bill 2, has made what it calls a substantial investment to produce digital ads and mailers on Smith’s behalf. By mid-day Friday, its online ad had 91,000 views.

The state Republican Party has spent as much as $100,000 on staff and mailings in the race, according to executive director Dallas Woodhouse.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee said last week it’s helping Lyles, though no amount has been reported. The Collective, a political action committee that supports progressive black candidates, also has helped, mostly by steering contributions to her through ActBlue, a progressive clearinghouse.

And the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights organization, is knocking on doors and calling voters for Lyles, according to a spokesman.

Unlike Roberts, who has criticized President Donald Trump, Lyles has focused on local issues. So has Smith, who has made that a central theme of his campaign.

Both national parties want to claim the mayor of the state’s largest city, an official who would command media attention at home and away.