Transgender Day of Remembrance 2017 events in the Carolinas

Remembering the trans and gender non-binary people lost to violence in 2017

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) offers the community a chance to honor those who have been lost to violence during the year.

So far, 2017 is the deadliest on record for those known to be transgender or gender non-binary or gender non-conforming in the U.S. Read about them in qnotes “Remembering the transgender people killed in 2017” article published in the previous issue.

North Carolina

Charlotte

Nov. 20

Comic Girl Coffee

516 E. 16th St., Charlotte

7-10 p.m.

A candlelight vigil will be held for those lost, with candles provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring food or drinks if they please.

facebook.com/events/290068994814477.

Nov. 20

Time Out Youth

3800 Monroe Rd., Charlotte

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Join community members for a remembrance of those lost with musical expression and artistic creations. Food will also be available.

facebook.com/events/969661753182204.

Asheville

Nov. 20

Pritchard Park

4 College St., Asheville

6-7:30 p.m.

Meet at 5 p.m. at the U.S. Cellar Center, 87 Haywood St., to march to Pritchard Park, where community members will take turns reading the names of those lost this year, and will light candles. Warm beverages will be provided. Organizers Tranzmission, Blue Ridge Pride and Campaign for Southern Equality have set up a support group to take place after the event.

https://www.facebook.com/events/132503667500476.



Raleigh

Nov. 20

North Carolina State Capitol

1 E. Edonton St., Raleigh

6-9 p.m.

The LGBT Center of Raleigh is hosting a candlelight vigil at the North Carolina State Capitol building, with a reception at the center, 324 S. Harrington St., starting at 7 p.m.

lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Nov. 20

North Carolina State University Campus

Wolf Plaza

5-6 p.m.

The GLBT Center will host a candlelight vigil as participants read the names and stories of those taken from lost.

bit.ly/2zuslIM.

South Carolina

Columbia

Nov. 19

Washington Street United Methodist Church

1401 Washington St., Columbia

The Harriet Hancock Center, Midlands Area Transgender Support and Washington Street United Methodist Church are holding a vigil the night before TDOR at the S.C. Statehouse, where attendees will then walk to the church, where the names of those lost will be read.

facebook.com/events/1448080538578288.

Editor’s Note: Know of an event we missed? Send an email to editor@goqnotes.com to let us know so we can add it to the online version of this article.

