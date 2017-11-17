Free HIV testing locations in the Carolinas
Updated: November 17, 2017 at 6:57 pm
Approximately half of the population has never been tested for HIV, and around 13 percent of those currently infected are estimated as being unaware of their status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In addition, the CDC states that of the thousands of new HIV diagnoses every year, many likely transmitted by those unaware that they are HIV-positive.
There are a number of free HIV testing sites across North Carolina and South Carolina. Many also offer testing for other STDs, as well as vaccines for hepatitis and HPV. Call for information on days, times and for information on all the services they offer. You can also visit gettested.cdc.gov to search for more testing sites in your area.
North Carolina
Charlotte
Ballantyne Family Medicine
6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte
16147 Lancaster Hwy., Ste. 140, Charlotte
704-208-4134
ballantynefamilymedicine.com.
Carolinas Care Partnership
5855 Executive Dr., Ste. 101, Charlotte
704-531-2467
carolinascare.org.
CMC-NorthPark Family Medicine
251 Eastway Dr., Charlotte
704-446-9991
carolinashealthcare.org.
Lake Norman Free Clinic
14230 Hunters Rd., Huntersville
704-316-6611
lnchc.org.
Mecklenburg County Health Department
Southeast Campus
249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte
704-336-6500
charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices.
Mecklenburg County Health Department
Northwest Campus
2845 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte
704-336-6500
charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices.
RAIN
601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470, Charlotte
704-372-7246
carolinarain.org.
Rosedale Medical
103 Commerce Centre Dr., #103, Huntersville
704-948-8582
rosedaleid.com.
Quality Home Care Services Inc.
3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte
704-394-8968
qhcsnc.org.
University of North Carolina at Charlotte Student Health Center
9530 Poplar Terrace Dr., Charlotte
704-687-7400
studenthealth.uncc.edu.
Urban Ministry Center
945 N. College St., Charlotte
704-347-0278
urbanministrycenter.org.
Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy
1500 E. 3rd St., Charlotte
704-526-4651
bit.ly/2zwQgVt.
Asheville
Buncombe County Department of Health
53 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville
828-250-6169
buncombecounty.org/Governing/Depts/Health.
Asheville VA Medical Center
1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville
828-298-7911
asheville.va.gov.
Eligibility requirement: Only open to veterans.
Western North Carolina AIDS Project
554 Fairview Rd., Asheville
828-252-7489
wncap.org.
Carrboro
Piedmont Health Services
299 Lloyd St., Carrboro
919-933-8494
med.unc.edu/shac.
Chapel Hill
Orange County Health Department
2501 Homestead Rd., Chapel Hill
919-245-2400
orangecountync.gov/health.
Durham
CAARE Incorporated
214 Broadway St., Durham
919-683-5300
caare-inc.org.
Durham County Health Department
414 E. Main St., Durham
919-560-7600
dconc.gov/publichealth.
Samaritan Health Clinic
507 E. Knox St., Durham
919-407-8223
samaritanhealthcenter.org.
Samaritan Health Clinic
4300 Garrett Rd., Ste. C, Durham
919-407-8226
samaritanhealthcenter.org.
Triangle Empowerment Center
931 E. Main St., Ste 1A, Durham
800-806-3558
triempowerment.org.
Greensboro
Alcohol and Drug Services
301 E. Washington St., Ste. 101, Greensboro
336-333-6860, ext 250
adsyes.org/free-hiv-testing.
Guilford County Health Department
1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro
336-641-3245
myguilford.com/humanservices/health.
Nia Community Action Center
Self Help Building
122 N. Elm St., Ste. 1000, Greensboro
336-617-7722
niacacinc.org.
Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency
1102 E. Market St., Greensboro
336-274-1507
piedmonthealthservices.org.
Triad Health Project
801 Summit Ave., Greensboro
336-275-1654
triadhealthproject.com.
High Point
Guilford County Health Department
501 E. Green Dr., High Point
336-641-3245
myguilford.com/humanservices/health.
Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency
401 Taylor St., High Point
336-886-2437
piedmonthealthservices.org.
Hillsborough
Orange County Health Department
200 S. Cameron St., Hillsborough
919-732-8181
orangecountync.gov/health.
Raleigh
Alliance of AIDS Services- Carolina
1637 Old Louisberg Rd., Raleigh
919-834-2437
aas-c.org.
Gateway Campus, Hargett
554 E. Hargett St., Raleigh
919-250-3950
gatewaycampus.org.
Gateway Campus, Hillsborough
1306 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
919-250-3950
gatewaycampus.org.
Gateway Campus, Idlewood
3300 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh
919-250-3950
gatewaycampus.org.
LGBT Center of Raleigh
324 S. Harrington St., Raleigh
919-832-4484
lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.
Urban Ministries of Wake County
Open Door Clinic
1390 Capital Blvd., Raleigh
919-832-0820
urbanmin.org.
Wake County Human Services
Division of Public Health and Clinics
10 Sunnybrook Rd., Clinic A and Clinic E, Raleigh
919-250-4510
wakegov.com/humanservices.
Wake County Human Services
Millbrook Human Services Center
2809 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh
919-250-3950
wakegov.com/humanservices.
Womens Center of Wake County Incorporated
112 Cox Ave., Raleigh
919-829-3711
wcw.org.
Your Choice Pregnancy
1701 Jones Franklin Rd., Raleigh
919-250-3950
yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.
Winston-Salem
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem
336-703-3213
co.forsyth.nc.us/publichealth.
Nia Community Action Center Incorporated
1001 S. Marshall St., Ste. 238A, Winston-Salem
336-293-8408
niacacinc.org.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Winston-Salem Health Center
3000 Maplewood Ave., Ste 112, Winston-Salem
336-768-2980
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Positive Wellness Alliance
Winston Salem Office
1001 S. Marshall St., Ste L7, Winston-Salem
336-772-0976
positivewellnessalliance.org.
South Carolina
Charleston
Fetter Health Care Network
Downtown Health Center
51 Nassau St., Charleston
843-722-4112
fetterhealthcare.org/downtown-health-center-and-office.
Lowcounty AIDS Services
3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston
843-747-2273
aids-services.com.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Charleston Health Center
200 Rutledge Ave., Charleston
843-628-4380
plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.
Columbia
Acercamiento Hispano de Carolina del Sur
87 Wild Wood Ave., Columbia
803-419-5112
schispanicoutreach.org.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation
AHF Columbia Grace Medical Group
3052 Farrow Rd., Columbia
803-933-0288
aidshealth.org.
Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center
1228 Harden St., Columbia
803-705-3168
ecchc.org.
Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services of South Carolina
2638 Two Notch Rd., Ste. 108, Columbia
803-779-7257
palss.org.
South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council
1518 Pickens St., Columbia
803-254-6644
schivaidscouncil.org.
About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.
