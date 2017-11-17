Free HIV testing locations in the Carolinas

Regular testing among vulnerable populations is a key component in the fight against HIV/AIDS

Back to Life, Positively 2017 Index…

Approximately half of the population has never been tested for HIV, and around 13 percent of those currently infected are estimated as being unaware of their status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition, the CDC states that of the thousands of new HIV diagnoses every year, many likely transmitted by those unaware that they are HIV-positive.

There are a number of free HIV testing sites across North Carolina and South Carolina. Many also offer testing for other STDs, as well as vaccines for hepatitis and HPV. Call for information on days, times and for information on all the services they offer. You can also visit gettested.cdc.gov to search for more testing sites in your area.

North Carolina

Charlotte

Ballantyne Family Medicine

6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte

16147 Lancaster Hwy., Ste. 140, Charlotte

704-208-4134

ballantynefamilymedicine.com.

Carolinas Care Partnership

5855 Executive Dr., Ste. 101, Charlotte

704-531-2467

carolinascare.org.

CMC-NorthPark Family Medicine

251 Eastway Dr., Charlotte

704-446-9991

carolinashealthcare.org.

Lake Norman Free Clinic

14230 Hunters Rd., Huntersville

704-316-6611

lnchc.org.

Mecklenburg County Health Department

Southeast Campus

249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte

704-336-6500

charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices.

Mecklenburg County Health Department

Northwest Campus

2845 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte

704-336-6500

charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices.

RAIN

601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470, Charlotte

704-372-7246

carolinarain.org.

Rosedale Medical

103 Commerce Centre Dr., #103, Huntersville

704-948-8582

rosedaleid.com.

Quality Home Care Services Inc.

3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte

704-394-8968

qhcsnc.org.

University of North Carolina at Charlotte Student Health Center

9530 Poplar Terrace Dr., Charlotte

704-687-7400

studenthealth.uncc.edu.

Urban Ministry Center

945 N. College St., Charlotte

704-347-0278

urbanministrycenter.org.

Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy

1500 E. 3rd St., Charlotte

704-526-4651

bit.ly/2zwQgVt.

Asheville

Buncombe County Department of Health

53 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville

828-250-6169

buncombecounty.org/Governing/Depts/Health.

Asheville VA Medical Center

1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville

828-298-7911

asheville.va.gov.

Eligibility requirement: Only open to veterans.

Western North Carolina AIDS Project

554 Fairview Rd., Asheville

828-252-7489

wncap.org.

Carrboro

Piedmont Health Services

299 Lloyd St., Carrboro

919-933-8494

med.unc.edu/shac.

Chapel Hill

Orange County Health Department

2501 Homestead Rd., Chapel Hill

919-245-2400

orangecountync.gov/health.

Durham

CAARE Incorporated

214 Broadway St., Durham

919-683-5300

caare-inc.org.

Durham County Health Department

414 E. Main St., Durham

919-560-7600

dconc.gov/publichealth.

Samaritan Health Clinic

507 E. Knox St., Durham

919-407-8223

samaritanhealthcenter.org.

Samaritan Health Clinic

4300 Garrett Rd., Ste. C, Durham

919-407-8226

samaritanhealthcenter.org.

Triangle Empowerment Center

931 E. Main St., Ste 1A, Durham

800-806-3558

triempowerment.org.

Greensboro

Alcohol and Drug Services

301 E. Washington St., Ste. 101, Greensboro

336-333-6860, ext 250

adsyes.org/free-hiv-testing.

Guilford County Health Department

1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro

336-641-3245

myguilford.com/humanservices/health.

Nia Community Action Center

Self Help Building

122 N. Elm St., Ste. 1000, Greensboro

336-617-7722

niacacinc.org.

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency

1102 E. Market St., Greensboro

336-274-1507

piedmonthealthservices.org.

Triad Health Project

801 Summit Ave., Greensboro

336-275-1654

triadhealthproject.com.

High Point

Guilford County Health Department

501 E. Green Dr., High Point

336-641-3245

myguilford.com/humanservices/health.

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency

401 Taylor St., High Point

336-886-2437

piedmonthealthservices.org.

Hillsborough

Orange County Health Department

200 S. Cameron St., Hillsborough

919-732-8181

orangecountync.gov/health.

Raleigh

Alliance of AIDS Services- Carolina

1637 Old Louisberg Rd., Raleigh

919-834-2437

aas-c.org.

Gateway Campus, Hargett

554 E. Hargett St., Raleigh

919-250-3950

gatewaycampus.org.

Gateway Campus, Hillsborough

1306 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

919-250-3950

gatewaycampus.org.

Gateway Campus, Idlewood

3300 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh

919-250-3950

gatewaycampus.org.

LGBT Center of Raleigh

324 S. Harrington St., Raleigh

919-832-4484

lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Urban Ministries of Wake County

Open Door Clinic

1390 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

919-832-0820

urbanmin.org.

Wake County Human Services

Division of Public Health and Clinics

10 Sunnybrook Rd., Clinic A and Clinic E, Raleigh

919-250-4510

wakegov.com/humanservices.

Wake County Human Services

Millbrook Human Services Center

2809 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh

919-250-3950

wakegov.com/humanservices.

Womens Center of Wake County Incorporated

112 Cox Ave., Raleigh

919-829-3711

wcw.org.

Your Choice Pregnancy

1701 Jones Franklin Rd., Raleigh

919-250-3950

yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.

Winston-Salem

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem

336-703-3213

co.forsyth.nc.us/publichealth.

Nia Community Action Center Incorporated

1001 S. Marshall St., Ste. 238A, Winston-Salem

336-293-8408

niacacinc.org.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Winston-Salem Health Center

3000 Maplewood Ave., Ste 112, Winston-Salem

336-768-2980

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Positive Wellness Alliance

Winston Salem Office

1001 S. Marshall St., Ste L7, Winston-Salem

336-772-0976

positivewellnessalliance.org.

South Carolina

Charleston

Fetter Health Care Network

Downtown Health Center

51 Nassau St., Charleston

843-722-4112

fetterhealthcare.org/downtown-health-center-and-office.

Lowcounty AIDS Services

3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston

843-747-2273

aids-services.com.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Charleston Health Center

200 Rutledge Ave., Charleston

843-628-4380

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south-atlantic.

Columbia

Acercamiento Hispano de Carolina del Sur

87 Wild Wood Ave., Columbia

803-419-5112

schispanicoutreach.org.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

AHF Columbia Grace Medical Group

3052 Farrow Rd., Columbia

803-933-0288

aidshealth.org.

Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center

1228 Harden St., Columbia

803-705-3168

ecchc.org.

Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services of South Carolina

2638 Two Notch Rd., Ste. 108, Columbia

803-779-7257

palss.org.

South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council

1518 Pickens St., Columbia

803-254-6644

schivaidscouncil.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



5 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.