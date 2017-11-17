The immediate need for PrEP in Mecklenburg County

Following their intensive participation in the 2017 municipal elections, MeckPAC releases plan to advocate for PrEP funding in Mecklenburg County

To capitalize on of the momentum of political and community organizing throughout the 2017 election cycle, MeckPAC has released the following statement to introduce their next advocacy issue, PrEP funding in Mecklenburg County:

“MeckPAC has worked since 1998 to ensure the equality of our local LGBTQ community. We’ve done so through public policy work on a variety of non-discrimination measures. We also recognize that continued progress for our community means tackling important, intersectional issues of health and equity. When individuals are empowered to take control of their own health and wellbeing, we know that individual and community health benefits increase. It falls to the county commission and health board to ensure that full health outcomes are realized for all members of our community, including those who cannot access traditional prevention and treatment methods. As we move toward World AIDS Day this year and throughout 2018, we are activating a new campaign to ensure Mecklenburg County provides support for PrEP, one of the most effective ways to end new HIV diagnoses. Mecklenburg County has the highest number of new HIV diagnoses in the state, but we know we can end all new local HIV diagnoses by 2020. In order to do so, Mecklenburg County must expand its support for PrEP access, in addition to its current work on HIV prevention.”

For further information about the upcoming campaign to increase PrEP funding and resources in Mecklenburg County, visit: meckpac.org/prep.

