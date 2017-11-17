World Aids Day 2017 Events
Updated: November 16, 2017 at 8:08 pm
North Carolina
RAIN World Aids Day Luncheon
Nov. 30
Hilton Charlotte Center City
222 E 3rd St., Charlotte
Doors open 11:30 a.m.; luncheon 12-1 p.m.
This year’s event will honor Bishop Tonyia Rawls, founder and executive director of The Freedom Center for Social Justice and the Davidson College Warner Hall House.
For tickets and information, including details on hosting a table, contact Joyce Brooks at 704-973-9819.
carolinarain.org.
Power Spirit Love Speaks
Dec. 1
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
1900 The Plaza, Charlotte
Reception 6:30 p.m.; event begins 7 p.m.
The PowerHouse Project and Quality Home Care Services Inc. present a faith initiative commemorating World AIDS Day. Call Dr. Darrin Johnson at 704-231-6904 for more information.
powerhousecharlotte.org.
World AIDS Day Service
Dec. 1
Metropolitan Community Church Winston-Salem
4105 Patsy Dr., Winston-Salem
Services at 7 p.m.
mccwschurch.com.
AIDS Leadership Foothill Area Alliance
World AIDS Day Commemoration
Dec. 1
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Light refreshments served.
alfainfo.us17.list-manage.com/track/click?u=15698bf65a2b21cd6f0e4d6b3&id=289251926d&e=007dbce1de.
9th Annual Red Pump/Red Tie Affair
Dec. 2
C3-Lab
2525 Distribution St., Charlotte
A gala event to benefit the Red Pump Project, which aims to raise awareness of the impact of HIV on women and girls.
eventbrite.com/e/the-9th-annual-red-pumpred-tie-affair-tickets-37716897255.
South Carolina
World AIDS Day at Winthrop
Nov. 28
6-9 p.m.
Digiorgio Center at Winthrop University
2020 Alumni Dr., Rock Hill
Hosted by Affinity Health Center.
affinityhealthcenter.org.
Other
Triad Health Project & The Greensboro History Museum
AIDS Memorial Quilt Exhibit
Through Nov. 18
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Saturday
2-5 p.m., Sunday
The Greensboro History Museum
130 Summit Ave.
triadhealthproject.com.
“The Last One: Unfolding the AIDS Memorial Quilt” Screening
Triad Health Project & The Greensboro History Museum
Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
Nov. 18., 11 a.m.
The Greensboro History Museum
130 Summit Ave.
triadhealthproject.com.
WNCAP Exhibits The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt
Nov. 20-25
Opening reception Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.
Renaissance Asheville Hotel
31 Woodfin St., Asheville
Hosted by the Western North Carolina AIDS project, the quilt will be available for viewing with free admission from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; closed Thanksgiving Day. Special tours and educational sessions may be requested by contacting Randy Rodriguez, WNCAP Special events coordinator, at 828-252-7489 ext. 313.
wncap.org.
WNCAP ‘The Power of Zero”
Community Breakfast
Dec. 1
7-9 a.m.
Hilton Asheville Biltmore Park
43 Town Square Blvd., Asheville
Admission is free but tickets are limited; contact WNCAP for details and to RSVP.
wncap.org.
Sisters of Mercy Giving Tuesday and World AIDS Day Reception
Fundraising initiative, Nov. 14-28
Reception, Dec. 5
5:45-6:15 p.m.
House of Mercy Residence
304 McAuley Cir., Belmont
The Sisters of Mercy host a gathering to remember House of Mercy residents 1992-2017, honor former residents and announce the results of the contribution campaign to benefit the organization’s work providing housing and specialized care to low-income persons living with AIDS. Refreshments and a tour of the residence will be offered, and businesses and other organizations are invited to help sponsor the event.
thehouseofmercy.org.
AIDS Leadership Foothill Area Alliance
Winter Gala
Dec. 10
Café Rule
242 11th Ave. NE, Hickory
This 20th annual formal event features pre-dinner cocktails and a four-course meal, with funds raised to benefit ALFA, a United Way agency serving nine counties in the Appalachian mountains and rural northwestern North Carolina. The evening will include presentation of the Mitchell Gold & Bob Williams Legacy Award to Sally Fanjoy and James Labrenz. Individual tickets and sponsorships available; call 828-322-1447 for details.
alfainfo.org.
