World Aids Day 2017 Events

The community honors those lost and those living with HIV across the Carolinas

North Carolina

RAIN World Aids Day Luncheon

Nov. 30

Hilton Charlotte Center City

222 E 3rd St., Charlotte

Doors open 11:30 a.m.; luncheon 12-1 p.m.

This year’s event will honor Bishop Tonyia Rawls, founder and executive director of The Freedom Center for Social Justice and the Davidson College Warner Hall House.

For tickets and information, including details on hosting a table, contact Joyce Brooks at 704-973-9819.

carolinarain.org.

Power Spirit Love Speaks

Dec. 1

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

1900 The Plaza, Charlotte

Reception 6:30 p.m.; event begins 7 p.m.

The PowerHouse Project and Quality Home Care Services Inc. present a faith initiative commemorating World AIDS Day. Call Dr. Darrin Johnson at 704-231-6904 for more information.

powerhousecharlotte.org.

World AIDS Day Service

Dec. 1

Metropolitan Community Church Winston-Salem

4105 Patsy Dr., Winston-Salem

Services at 7 p.m.

mccwschurch.com.

AIDS Leadership Foothill Area Alliance

World AIDS Day Commemoration

Dec. 1

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Light refreshments served.

alfainfo.us17.list-manage.com/track/click?u=15698bf65a2b21cd6f0e4d6b3&id=289251926d&e=007dbce1de.

9th Annual Red Pump/Red Tie Affair

Dec. 2

C3-Lab

2525 Distribution St., Charlotte

A gala event to benefit the Red Pump Project, which aims to raise awareness of the impact of HIV on women and girls.

eventbrite.com/e/the-9th-annual-red-pumpred-tie-affair-tickets-37716897255.

South Carolina

World AIDS Day at Winthrop

Nov. 28

6-9 p.m.

Digiorgio Center at Winthrop University

2020 Alumni Dr., Rock Hill

Hosted by Affinity Health Center.

affinityhealthcenter.org.

Other

Triad Health Project & The Greensboro History Museum

AIDS Memorial Quilt Exhibit

Through Nov. 18

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Saturday

2-5 p.m., Sunday

The Greensboro History Museum

130 Summit Ave.

triadhealthproject.com.

“The Last One: Unfolding the AIDS Memorial Quilt” Screening

Triad Health Project & The Greensboro History Museum

Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18., 11 a.m.

The Greensboro History Museum

130 Summit Ave.

triadhealthproject.com.

WNCAP Exhibits The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt

Nov. 20-25

Opening reception Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Renaissance Asheville Hotel

31 Woodfin St., Asheville

Hosted by the Western North Carolina AIDS project, the quilt will be available for viewing with free admission from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; closed Thanksgiving Day. Special tours and educational sessions may be requested by contacting Randy Rodriguez, WNCAP Special events coordinator, at 828-252-7489 ext. 313.

wncap.org.

WNCAP ‘The Power of Zero”

Community Breakfast

Dec. 1

7-9 a.m.

Hilton Asheville Biltmore Park

43 Town Square Blvd., Asheville

Admission is free but tickets are limited; contact WNCAP for details and to RSVP.

wncap.org.

Sisters of Mercy Giving Tuesday and World AIDS Day Reception

Fundraising initiative, Nov. 14-28

Reception, Dec. 5

5:45-6:15 p.m.

House of Mercy Residence

304 McAuley Cir., Belmont

The Sisters of Mercy host a gathering to remember House of Mercy residents 1992-2017, honor former residents and announce the results of the contribution campaign to benefit the organization’s work providing housing and specialized care to low-income persons living with AIDS. Refreshments and a tour of the residence will be offered, and businesses and other organizations are invited to help sponsor the event.

thehouseofmercy.org.

AIDS Leadership Foothill Area Alliance

Winter Gala

Dec. 10

Café Rule

242 11th Ave. NE, Hickory

This 20th annual formal event features pre-dinner cocktails and a four-course meal, with funds raised to benefit ALFA, a United Way agency serving nine counties in the Appalachian mountains and rural northwestern North Carolina. The evening will include presentation of the Mitchell Gold & Bob Williams Legacy Award to Sally Fanjoy and James Labrenz. Individual tickets and sponsorships available; call 828-322-1447 for details.

alfainfo.org.

