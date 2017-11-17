Triad: Student Scholarship, Guilford Transitions

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Elon University’s Ryan Wells was selected as one of three grand prize winners of the first-ever AT&T Live Proud scholarship contest.

Student wins scholarship

ELON, N.C. — AT&T and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) selected three grand prize winners of the first-ever AT&T Live Proud on Campus scholarship contest. The contest called on college students 18 and older to submit a video pitch for an LGBTQ-supportive project they would like to see at their schools. The public voted on 15 semifinalist videos, narrowing the field down to six finalists, with HRC choosing the three grand prize winners.

The winning projects support the LGBTQ community and focus on LGBTQ equality, visibility and/or acceptance on college campuses.

Ryan Wells from Elon University was one of the winners. He will receive a $10,000 scholarship, $2,500 in funding to execute his campus project, a semester-long mentorship experience with HRC to help develop his project, and more. He was also flown to Washington, D.C. to attend the HRC National Dinner on Oct. 28.

Wells is a 2020 Class Fellow at the university. Born and raised in Sterling, Va., he was an advocate for mental health and LGBTQ rights at Potomac Falls High School. An avid swimmer, he spent summers as a lifeguard and was on the varsity swim team. According to Elon, Wells hopes to work for a policy studies major with a concentration in leading and communication policy change, along with minors in leadership studies and political science. He also hopes to study abroad and become involved in political advocacy on campus.

Additionally, AT&T is contributing $25,000 to HRC. The gift will support the organization and their continued efforts to uplift the LGBTQ community.

To view Well’s video, visit liveproud.att.com/oncampus/?entry=rwells.

info: hrc.org. liveproud.att.com.

Guilford leadership transitions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation has announced that its executive director, Nancy Vaughan, has transitioned into a volunteer and advocate role, effective Nov. 1.

The organization is currently searching for a new executive director with a start date in early 2018.

Guilford’s Co-Chairs Amy Holcombe and Gordon Locke said, “Nancy has led this organization with the utmost professionalism and dedication to the LGBT community. We are excited that she will remain with the organization as a volunteer and strong advocate. Our entire board is thankful for her hard work.”

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

