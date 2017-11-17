Triangle: Carrboro Stripes, Holiday Concert

Carolinas News Notes

Town nets stripes

CARRBORO, N.C. — The Carolinas will have their first rainbow-striped crosswalks when Carrboro begins painting them on a mid-block crossing on E. Main St., The Herald-Sun reported.

The Board of Aldermen were unanimous when they voted on it at a recent meeting. The stripes, however, will also be joined by a black and brown stripe to show support for people of color.

The cost to paint the crosswalk will be between $600-$1,000 and will be facilitated by public works staff.

info: heraldsun.com.

Chorus brings holiday cheer

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus will hold its 23rd annual holiday concert, “Christmas with a Twist,” on Dec. 2, 7 p.m., at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St., in Raleigh; Dec. 3, 3 p.m., at Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 E. Trinity Ave., in Durham; Dec. 9, 7 p.m., at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr., in Chapel Hill; and Dec. 10, 3 p.m., at Fairmont United Methodist Church, 2501 Clark Ave., in Raleigh.

Artistic Director Michael J. Kroeplin will lead the chorus with remixes of old favorites, as well as turbo boosted songs from Disney’s “Frozen.”

“This year’s concept is a true blend of music inspired by the holidays and this time of year,” Kroeplin said. “It’s a bit traditional, a bit wacky and campy, but all very uplifting and inspiring.”

For his debut concert with the chorus, Kroeplin has encouraged the group to “sing outside the box” and tackle new and challenging pieces surely to delight audiences.

“We’ve worked really hard and are very proud of this one,” said Marqui Johnson, chorus board secretary. “I think people will be surprised at how much TGMC has grown.”

Tickets are $10 and are available online. Shows will feature refreshments and a raffle drawing for prizes.

info: tgmchorus.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

