Western: PFLAG Meeting, Women’s Dance

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Campaign for Southern Equality’s Aaron Sarvar will speak at the upcoming PFLAG meeting in Hendersonville, N.C.

PFLAG hosts Sarvar

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Hendersonville Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays will hold its monthly meeting on Dec. 4, 6 p.m., at the Hendersonville Library, Kaplan Room, 301 N. Washington St..

Guest speaker will be Aaron Sarvar from Southern Equality who will lead a discussion on North Carolina’s HB2/HB142 and Mississippi’s HB1532. He will also touch on Donald Trump’s controversial attempted ban of transgender troops.

Sarvar stated, “Yes, Mississippi law HB1523 is definitely something I’ll talk about and put it into context along with HB2/HB142 here in N.C. as a backlash to the gains that have been made for LGBTQ rights.”

info: pflag.org/chapter/pflag-flat-rockhendersonville.

Women host dance

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Dance Divas will hold a women’s dance on Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Eleven on Grove, 11 Grove St.

DJ Esella will spin and participants will be able to enjoy snacks, filtered water and a cash bar.

Admission is $10 and includes free entry with a stamp from the bartender to Scandals later in the evening.

info: etledder@gmail.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

