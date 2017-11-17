South Carolina: Danilowitz Visit, Pride Party, Building Burning

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Israeli Jonathan Danilowitz will be the guest speaker at the upcoming AFFA meeting.

AFFA welcomes activist

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) will bring guest speaker and Israeli Jonathan Danilowitz to its monthly meeting on Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., at The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Rd.

Danilowitz is known in Israel for his lawsuit against El Al Airlines, after the company at which he worked for many years refused to grant spousal benefits to his partner. In 1995, the case reached the Supreme Court which ruled in his favor — a decision seen as a groundbreaking precedent protecting the civil rights of gay and lesbian people in Israel.

He is traveling from Israel and will join AFFA to share his personal story of activism.

On Nov. 30, comedian and two-time Emmy Award winner Judy Gold will join AFFA and JCC Without Walls for an evening show at The Schoolhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Gold is a veteran of stand-up comedy and is known for her edgy wit, sharp timing and infamous crowd work.

Tickets are $35 and are available online at bit.ly/2zwfwgQ.

info: affa-sc.org.

Holiday party planned

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Grand Strand Pride will host its holiday dinner party on Dec. 1, 6 p.m., at Martin’s Restaurant, 7200 N. Ocean Blvd.

The evening begins with a cash bar and moves on to a four-course dinner including soup, salad, entree and dessert, plus coffee or tea and bread and butter.

Enjoy filet mignon or fresh Atlantic salmon with baked potato and vegetable, chicken francese with angel hair pasta and vegetable, wienerschnitzel with red cabbage and pan-fried potatoes or shrimp scampi with garlic butter sauce and angel hair pasta.

Tickets are $35 and reservations and pre-payment are required and are available online. Seating is limited.

info: grandstrandpride.com.

Couple’s building burnt

PAGELAND, S.C. — Gay couple Tim and Neil Griffin woke at 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 when fire engulfed a 3,000 square-foot building next to their home that was going to be used to prepare for the Miss Pageland Pageant that they run.

Gay Pop Buzz reported that the new structure housed 10 years-worth of collected memorabilia of past pageants, as well as gowns, etc. There was no electrical power and the police have labeled the fire “suspicious,” LGBTQ Nation reported.

Foul play was suspected in the incident as the couple said that town residents had repeatedly targeted them with threats. And, with the fire, they are calling the situation a hate crime.

The Griffins commented that they were drained emotionally and physically and said they were leaving and that they were done.

info: gaypopbuzz.com. lgbtqnation.com.

