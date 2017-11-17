Campus Scene: College Rankings, Spring LGBTQ Course

Carolinas News Notes

College rankings available

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campus Pride in partnership with Best Colleges announced the ranking for the 2017 Best Colleges for LGBTQ Students. The new ranking highlights colleges and universities that create an inclusive educational environment and serves as a launching point for LGBTQ students to find a school that fits their needs, the partners shared.

BestColleges.com, known for its independent college rankings, joined forces with Campus Pride to produce the 2017 ranking. “LGBTQ young people and their families want the best options to go to college. This new partnership with BestColleges.com produces a listing that combines academics and LGBTQ inclusivity to highlight campuses doing the very best for LGBTQ youth,” said Campus Pride Executive Director Shane Windmeyer.

The BestColleges.com LGBTQ-friendly ranking methodology combines their traditional academic and affordability metrics with the Campus Pride Index, which is a comprehensive national ranking system that measures LGBTQ-friendly campus life. Campus Pride takes a multifaceted measurement approach, considering eight LGBTQ-inclusive factors to reach a measurement. The rankings list also includes descriptions of unique campus resources that provide support to students of various gender and sexual identities.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the expertise of Campus Pride to this ranking. By combining our data we were able to build a list that truly reflects the best overall options for LGBTQ students nationwide,” said BestColleges General Manager Stephanie Snider.

“In the past several years we have seen many academic institutions make great strides in creating campus environments that allow students with a wide range of gender and sexual identities to feel safe and welcome, and we want to celebrate that in our ranking,” added Snider.

Carolina schools making the list are Davidson College and Elon University.

info: campuspride.org. bestcolleges.com.

Spring course announced

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Public Health has announced that it will offer “Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) health: a population perspective” (course codes HBEH705/HPM707/MHCH707) during the spring semester on Tuesdays from 2-4:50 p.m.

The three-credit seminar-style course introduces students to health challenges faced by LGBTQ populations through the lens of research, policy and practice. Students will leave with a working knowledge that includes: prevailing theories and frameworks in LGBTQ research and the ability to critically understand current research; common health disparities LGBTQ populations face; social and structural determinants of LGBTQ health across the life course; ongoing strategies for intervening to improve health in the current political climate; and existing programs and interventions that aim to address health disparities and improve the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQ population. Discussions and readings will span a breadth of health behaviors and health outcomes, determinants of health, identities, and settings.

The course is open to graduate students from all departments in the School of Public Health, as well as those from other health sciences schools and main campus.

For more information, email Shoshana K. Goldberg, Ph.D., MPH, at skgold@email.unc.edu.

info: unc.edu.

