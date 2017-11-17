Research Roundup: Subjects sought for study

Carolinas News Notes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Henne Group, a National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce certified research company, is seeking individuals in the LGBTQ community who are interested in participating in research studies such as paid phone interviews, online surveys, or in-person focus groups.

This is for research purposes only. Those who are selected for a study will be paid for their time and input. The information participants provide will be completely confidential. No third party will have access to information without consent. One can choose to be removed from the panel at any time.

Interested parties are asked to take a short survey online at bit.ly/THG_Panel.

info: thehennegroup.com.

