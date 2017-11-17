Quick Hits 11.17.17

Beyond the Carolinas

Palm Springs, Calif. will be represented by a 100 percent LGBTQ city council when everyone is sworn in after the recent elections which added a transgender woman and a bisexual millennial woman to the council. They will join two openly gay members and a gay mayor. Lisa Middleton will become the first out transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California.

info: refinery29.com. eqca.org.

A CivicScience survey reported that LGBTQ unemployment may be three times the national average.

info: fastcompany.com.

The Equality Forum has opened up nominations for its 2018 LGBT History Month icons. Deadline for submittal is Dec. 8.

info: bit.ly/2zBLANW.

OUT Magazine has released its annual OUT100 list and Jonathan Groff captured Entertainer of the Year, Shayne Oliver, Stylemaker of the Year, Lena Waithe, Artist of the Year and Chelsea Manning got Newsmaker of the Year. Billie Jean King was the Lifetime Achievement honoree. Others included on the list are: Sean Hayes, John Waters and Jill Soloway, among others.

info: out.com.

AIDS United has awarded grants to 10 community-based organizations to help end HIV stigma and discrimination while building leadership among people living with HIV. AIDS United’s Positive Organizing Project, with support from Gilead Sciences, taps a new generation of leaders living with HIV to help end the HIV epidemic in the U.S., the organization said. Recipients are AIDS Alabama, Harlem United, Idaho Coalition for HIV Health and Safety, International Community of Women North America, Life Foundation, Positive Women’s Network South Carolina Chapter, Positive Women’s Network Texas Chapter, Special Services for Groups, The Catharsis Project and THRIVE SS.

info: aidsunited.org.

GLAAD released its annual “Where We Are on TV” report which analyzes the overall diversity of primetime scripted series regulars on broadcast networks and assesses the number of LGBTQ characters on cable networks and original streaming series on the services Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix for the 2017-2018 TV season. Broadcast TV has a record-high percentage of LGBTQ characters, but diversity and complex stories are still lacking. “As LGBTQ acceptance in government and the broader American culture reverses course, television is a critical home for LGBTQ stories and representation matters more than ever,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “At a time when the Trump administration is trying to render LGBTQ people invisible, representing LGBTQ people in all of our diversity in scripted TV programs is an essential counterbalance that gives LGBTQ people stories to relate to and moves the broader public to support LGBTQ people and families.”

info: glaad.org.

The Gay Christian Network will hold its annual conference in Denver, Colo. from Jan. 18-21 and registration is now open.

info: gaychristian.net.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center, a provider of LGBTQ medical and mental health services, is looking for a chief health services officer for its Health & Mental Health Services Department.

info: mccormackkristel.com/chief-health-services-officer-los-angeles-lgbt-center.

Lambda Literary has announced details of its 2018 Writers Retreat for Emerging LGBTQ Voices. The retreat will be held Aug. 5-12, 2018 on the campus of Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, Calif.

info: lambdaliterary.org.

On Nov. 1, Minnesota Daily reported on a study that LGBTQ individuals suffering from acne were at higher risk for suicidal thoughts. Researchers analyzed data from the National Longitudinal Study on Adolescent to Adult Health, and found that 35 percent of people who identified as sexual minorities with acne have suicidal thoughts, compared to 15 percent of LGBTQ people without acne.

info: mndaily.com.

“The Laramie Project” returned to New York after a 10-year absence and is playing at the Access Theatre through Nov. 19.

info: accesstheater.com.

NBC News reported that three local foundation donors to a Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter in West Virginia recently pulled up to $80,000 in funding after the chapter signed up for an LGBTQ awareness training program, according to the chapter’s executive director. The organization is now accepting contributions to help shore up its efforts and help maintain its vital programming and survival.

info: nbcnews.com. biglittlewv.org.

The California State Board of Education has adopted 10 LGBTQ-inclusive history and social studies textbooks for K-8 classrooms and rejected two which failed to include LGBTQ people.

info: lgbtweekly.com.

Tyler Titus won his race for the Erie School Board, becoming the first out transgender person ever elected in the state of Pennsylvania.

info: victoryfund.org.

The Huffington Post reported that a national study found that both men and women who had same-sex partners were at increased risk for oral HPV infection, especially those with a higher number of lifetime and recent same-sex partners. Smoking was also associated with higher HPV risk, and LGBTQ individuals were found to smoke more than others. Researchers say the study suggests an increased cancer risk for the LGBTQ community.

info: huffingtonpost.com.

The Equality Network welcomed the publication of the Scottish Government’s Historical Sexual Offenses (Pardons and Disregards) (Scotland) Bill which provides a pardon for people who were convicted of the historical discriminatory “homosexual offenses” between men, which are no longer crimes. It also provides a way for people with these convictions to have them removed from their criminal records (called a “disregard”) so that they do not appear on criminal record checks for jobs and volunteer posts.

info: equality-network.org.

Western New England University School of Law professor and Director of GLAD Jennifer Levi will be presented with the Stonewall Award by The American Bar Association Commission on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity for her pioneering legal work. The award will be presented during a ceremony in February at the association’s Midyear Meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia. Additionally, the State of Connecticut’s Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities honored Levi with the Constance Baker Motley Award for Excellence in Business or Law. Levi was honored for promoting equality and fairness during the CHRO’s 2017 Leaders and Legends Awards on Nov. 16 at the Connecticut State Capitol.

info: wne.edu.

According to an International LGBTI Association 2017 Global Attitudes Survey about sexual and gender minorities around the world, about a quarter of the world’s population (29 percent) believes that people who have romantic or sexual relationships with someone of the same gender should be considered criminals.

info: refinery29.com.

The National LGBTQ Task Force announced the Spring 2018 departure of longtime director of the organization’s Creating Change Conference, Sue Hyde. Hyde has served the Task Force since 1986, overseeing a range of initiatives in addition to the Creating Change Conference. She is taking a new position as executive director of the Wild Geese Foundation, a family foundation, where she will direct resources to small non-profits focusing on LGBTQ people, youth, women, reproductive justice, food and water access.

info: thetaskforce.org.

New York City’s Lighthouse launched in October and gives LGBTQ visitors access to information on LGBTQ-friendly healthcare and professional providers. The initiative will expand to other cities across the U.S.

info: out.com. lighthouse.lgbt.

Out2Enroll, a joint project of the Center for American Progress, the Sellers Dorsey Foundation and the Federal Agencies Project, is seeking to enroll LGBTQ individuals in insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act.

info: thegavoice.com.

“Upstairs Inferno” will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Nov. 29 and tells the story of the Up Stairs Lounge, the New Orleans gay bar that would ultimately become the site of one of the most significant and deadliest events in U.S. LGBTQ history when it was set afire by an arsonist on June 24, 1973 and left 32 individuals dead and countless others injured.

info: upstairsinferno.com.

Olympic gold medalist and 2015 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and fiancée Amanda Clifton were married on Nov. 3 compliments of The Knot Dream Wedding. Fans were able to watch the festivities via social media.

info: theknot.com.

Hong Kong was awarded its bid to host the 2022 Gay Games by the Federation of Gay Games. It becomes the first Asian city to stage the event.

info: reuters.com.

The Daily Dot reported that Russia and Egypt are attempting to block protections that would prevent anti-gay discrimination at next year’s Olympic games, advocacy groups shared.

info: dailydot.com.

FilmRise released “Divine Divas” on Nov. 14 and was the directorial debut of award-winning Brazilian actress Leandra Leal. The film documents the transvestite performers who challenged rigid morals at the height of the military dictatorship in Brazil and created a defining moment in the struggle for human rights and individual freedom.

info: dazafilmes.com.br/en.

The program legal group of the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education issued an email that says: “…the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) enforces Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, 20 U.S.C. §§ 1681-1688, and its implementing regulation at 34 C.F.R. Part 106, which prohibit sex discrimination in educational programs and activities operated by recipients of Federal financial assistance. On February 22, 2017, the Department rescinded the statements of policy and guidance reflected in the May 13, 2016, Dear Colleague Letter on Title IX and transgender students that was jointly issued by the Department and the U.S. Department of Justice, in order to further and more completely consider the legal issues involved. But OCR will continue to investigate complaints of discrimination and harassment consistent with OCR’s jurisdiction under the Federal civil rights laws that it enforces. Every school and every school leader has a responsibility to protect all students and ensure every child is respected and can learn in an accepting environment. To that end, the Department will actively promote and encourage the adoption of strategies at the State and local levels for protecting and supporting transgender students by continuing to collect policies and practices that have been successfully implemented by other jurisdictions. See, e.g., Examples of Policies and Emerging Practices for Supporting Transgender Students, which is available at ed.gov/oese/oshs/emergingpractices.pdf. Anyone who believes that a recipient institution has engaged in sex discrimination may file a complaint with OCR within 180 calendar days of the date of the last act of alleged discrimination. Details about filing a complaint are available on OCR’s website at ed.gov/ocr/complaintintro.html.”

info: ed.gov.

A new report by the Williams Institute provides the first-ever transgender data from the California Health Interview Survey, the largest state health survey in the U.S. Using a two-step verification process, the report found that approximately 92,000 Californians (0.35 percent) are transgender. In many ways, transgender adults in California are similar in characteristics and experiences to cisgender adults. For instance, the study found no significant differences in terms of general health, insurance and access to healthcare. However, transgender Californians still experience some profound health disparities. Compared to cisgender adults, transgender adults are more are three times more likely to have ever thought about suicide and nearly six times more likely to have ever attempted suicide. They are significantly more likely to report having a disability due to a physical, mental or emotional condition and three times more likely to delay getting medicine prescribed to them by a doctor or not get the medicine at all.

info: williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu.

Funders for LGBTQ Issues will host its Funding Forward 2018 from March 14-16 in New Orleans, La.

info: lgbtfunders.org.

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York presented findings from their research study exploring fertility treatments outcomes of same-sex female couples, single women and infertile straight couples at the 73rd annual meeting of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine in San Antonio, Texas. The study sought to evaluate whether same-sex female couples and single women have comparable clinical outcomes to infertile straight couples when undergoing ovulation induction with oral agents and intrauterine insemination using cryopreserved sperm. Lead author, Dr. Taraneh Gharib Nazem, said, “Given the societal and biological barriers lesbian and single women face in reaching their goal of childbearing, early access to reproductive care may facilitate improved pregnancy outcomes. Reproductive healthcare providers may help empower lesbian and single women to initiate care through community outreach and education about reproductive options.”

info: rmany.com. asrm.com.

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a bill making it easier to change gender markers on state-issued identification documents and that creates a gender-neutral, non-binary category in addition to “male” and “female.” He also signed bills that protect the rights of LGBTQ seniors and will help ensure that transgender people are recognized for who they are while incarcerated and will increase their likelihood of successful re-entry into society on release.

info: eqca.org.

“Made by Raffi” was selected as the first children’s book campaign for Merge for Marriage. Inspired by a true-life incident, “Made by Raffi” is the story of a little boy who likes to knit and sew. At first he is teased for his hobby, but in the end he becomes a hero to his class. The book promotes diversity and embraces differences, as well as children who seek to fit in.

info: craigpomranz.com/made-by-raffi.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” has announced its cast. Competing will be Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel. The show will begin airing this winter.

info: vh1.com.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder from Feb. 16 to March 9, two in five LGBTQ workers (40 percent) report feeling bullied at work, 11 percentage points higher than the national average of all workers combined. Fifty-six percent of bullied LGBTQ workers report being bullied repeatedly.

info: careerbuilder.com.

The Point Foundation has opened up its annual scholarship application season. Deadline for submittal is Jan. 29, 2018.

info: pointfoundation.org.

MB Books, LLC announced that the third and final installment of Quentin Crisp’s autobiography, “The Last Word,” will be published worldwide on Nov. 21. The publication date will coincide with the 18-year anniversary of Crisp’s passing, which occurred on Nov. 21, 1999. “The Last Word” will be available in hardcopy and as an e-book, exclusively on Amazon.

info: westwicke.com. amazon.com.

The Reconciling Methodist Network is mourning the loss of Rev. Jeanne Audrey Powers, 85, who died after a life of ministry that challenged the denomination to practice deeper integrity, justice, and inclusion.

info: rmnetwork.org.

Kevin Bryant, a 10-year former executive director of PALS, a gay Atlanta, Ga. non-profit that cares for pets for those who are critically ill, was arrested in Boiling Springs, S.C. on Oct. 17 and charged with theft by taking while in a fiduciary capacity (embezzlement) of more than $56,000 from the organization. He was arrested after having been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on May 9.

info: projectq.us.

