Holiday happenings around the Queen City

Non-religious events dot the landscape for 2017

For LGBTQ folks, there are often a number of hardships around the holiday season that make it a little less fun than it is for others. Thankfully, the Queen City took note of that, and there are number of non-religious events to help LGBTQ folks celebrate the season in style and good spirits.

‘a child will IMAGINE’

Dec. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m., or Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlotte

234 N. Sharon Amity Rd., Charlotte, NC

“’Twas the week before Christmas, and they made not a peep — with visions of sweets, toys and snow forts so deep — little children all nestled so snug in their beds, wintry wonder delights filling their heads.” One Voice Chorus transports audience members back to the magical, child-like excitement of the holiday season. “Keep alive the tradition of attending the One Voice Chorus holiday show, and fill your season with imagination, dreams and wonder,” the chorus shared.

Tickets are $15-$25 and are available at onevoicechorus.com/events.

‘Call Me Troy’

Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Metropolitan Community Church of Charlotte

7121 Orr Rd., Charlotte, NC

“Call Me Troy” explores the life of MCC Founder Rev. Troy Perry. Learn about the beginnings of the church from its Founder, Rev. Troy Perry “whose spiritual quest led him on a civil rights journey.” Popcorn will be available. Attendees are free to bring something to eat or share with others.

For more information, email mymcccharlotte@yahoo.com.

ACLU of NC Charlotte Chapter Meeting and ‘Care in Chaos’ Screening

Dec. 3, 7-8:45 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlotte

234 N. Sharon Amity Rd., Charlotte, NC

Charlotte’s Chapter of the NC ACLU is holding its general membership meeting on Dec. 3. The meeting will feature a special screening of Rewire’s original documentary “Care in Chaos,” a short documentary that follows the director of A Preferred Women’s Health Center in Charlotte, N.C., the busiest abortion clinic in the state. After the film, Tara Romano, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice NC, and Lindsay Beyerstein, the film’s director, will hold a panel to discuss this important issue in North Carolina.

The event is free, but attendees must RSVP at bit.ly/2zAs6g8.

Facing20: MeckPAC 2017 Victory Celebration + Anniversary Kickoff

Dec. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Resident Culture Brewing Company

2101 Central Ave., Charlotte NC

Moving into its 20th year, MeckPAC invites all of its supporters and allies to attend its celebration of pro-LGBTQ victories in 2017. Join the team of MeckPAC for drinks, food and fun! Costs vary, but you can RSVP at meckpac.org/facing20event.

The cost is $25 single admission; hosts and sponsorships available from $100-500.

LGBTQ & Ally Community Holiday Extravaganza

Dec. 7, 7-10 p.m.

Museum Tower Uptown

525 S. Church St., 43rd Floor, Charlotte, NC

Hosted by Takeover Friday, this holiday celebration will be a festive event — full of fun, holiday cheer and celebration of LGBTQ lives and loves in 2017. Please RSVP at

The cost is free, but RSVPs are requested at bit.ly/2Av7WUT.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte: ‘Naughty and Nice’

Dec. 8-9, 8 p.m.

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

1510 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC

Join the Gay Men’s Chorus for their annual holiday extravaganza. For this year’s show, they “couldn’t decide” on naughty or nice, so they picked both. “It’ll fill you with warmth, love and giggles,” the chorus said.

Tickets are $25 are available at bit.ly/2jjG5fe.

Midwood Market and the Return of Holiday Central

Dec. 10, 1-6 p.m.

Midwood Market

2008 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC

On Dec. 10 Commonwealth Ave. will be blocked off to allow for visiting local artists and small business, retail shop, performances, restaurants and photos with Santa himself. This local shopping event happens annually, and this one is set to be extra-special with even some local breweries bringing their pop-ups. The event is free to the public, but consider supporting the vendors!

Charlotte Pride Band Winter Concert

Dec. 17, 3-4 p.m.

Temple Beth El

5101 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC

Featuring their brass and woodwind ensembles, join the Charlotte Pride Band for their annual holiday show. It is guaranteed to be a holiday delight and welcoming to all. Temple Beth El encourages visitors to bring donations for Sterling Elementary School. Bring one or more of the following: bubbles, playing cards, Frisbees, coloring books, sidewalk chalk, crayons, markers, jump ropes or Uno games.

The cost is free. More information is available at charlotteprideband.org.

Across the State

‘A Christmas Carol’

Through Dec. 17

Temple Theatre

120 Carthage St., Sanford, NC

The Temple Theatre’s original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story, “A Christmas Carol” is directed by Peggy Taphorn directs a cast featuring youth performers from throughout the region, alongside professional actors from across the country.

Tickets are $15-$27 and are in high demand. They can be purchased online at bit.ly/2hPyMLJ.

SAGE Holiday Party & Potluck

Dec. 17, 2-6 p.m.

Overture Crabtree

4408 Marriott Dr., Raleigh, NC

Join SAGE Raleigh and host Overture Crabtree for fun, food, music and connecting with old and new friends.

Holiday festivities begin at 2 p.m., with the meal served at 2:30 p.m. Enjoy a main course provided by Overture Crabtree along with participants’ favorite supplied side dishes and desserts.

RSVP to bit.ly/2AtgRGj.

‘A Tuna Christmas’

Dec. 8 through Dec. 17, various times

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

1047 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC

As the theatre’s website puts it, “Your favorite “Tuna” characters are back for round three! This holiday classic features Theatre Alliance staples Gray Smith and Timothy Swift as the kooky citizens of Tuna, Texas, who are in a desperate race to catch the Christmas Phantom, who threatens to to ruin the holiday for the entire town. Radio station OKKK news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, including hot competition in the annual lawn display contest. In other news, voracious Joe Bob Lipseys production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is jeopardized by unpaid electric bills. “A Tuna Christmas” is a total delight for all seasons, whether audience members have seen “Greater Tuna” or not, theatre staff shared. Everyone will enjoy a laugh-filled evening. Re-live the most hilarious holiday show of the last three decades, or experience it for the very first time!

Ticket cost ranges from $16-$18 and are available online at bit.ly/2jjPCmp.

