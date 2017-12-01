Our People: Q&A with Rodney Hines

Business owner shares what he loves about his work, his city and his staff

Business owner Rodney Hines hails from Hickory, N.C. and decided to make the move to Charlotte, N.C. in 2000 to pursue life in a bigger city. His dream of owning his own store has since been realized twice over.

Hines opened home décor store The Furniture Connector in 2001, at 129 Southside Dr. Ten years later, he opened the High Cotton Home Company, at 2137 S. Blvd. Suite 100.

He shares what he likes best about his work, his time off and the city he now calls home.

What drew you to the interior decorating world? Did you always have a good eye for home décor?

I feel that I am the luckiest person in the world, because I love the industry that I am fortunate enough to be working in. Majoring in marketing and accounting, and working with my two biggest mentors, Peg Hollifield, my first boss in retail, to my position as assistant to the director of design, Will Merrill, taught me the drive and passion I now carry with me on a daily basis.

What is your favorite part of your job?

I truly love helping people with their homes and look for staff members who have the same drive. Working with my staff side-by-side makes me smile and truly makes me feel blessed. My business partner and staff are the true [keys to the] success of my businesses.

What’s your favorite way to spend a day off?

Like most people, I run errands and relax. I do like going to lunch with friends and catching up with my family.

What’s your favorite thing to binge watch?

I like anything I can stream without commercials: “Stranger Things,” “Will & Grace,” “Game of Thrones.”

If you could change one thing about Charlotte, what would it be?

I come from a small town. I think Charlotte is a great small city. Are there things I would want to change? Yes, but why focus on the negative? We all have to work together to achieve the best for all communities.

What are some of your favorite things about Charlotte?

The Southern charm, the wonderful places to eat, and the arts.

