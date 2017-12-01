Charlotte: Chamber Party, MeckPAC Soiree, Fund Grants

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Hon. Patsy Kinsey will be honored at the upcoming MeckPAC event.

Chamber holds annual party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce will hold its “Making Spirits Bright!” annual meeting and holiday party on Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown, 401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

During the event, The Hon. Patsy Kinsey will be honored as the recipient of the inagural Bridge Award for her work in the community. Participants will also be able to learn the results of the recent officer and board elections and will hear news of the 2018 schedule and initiatives.

Attendees will be able to mix and mingle during the event while enjoying food and complimentary beverages. Music will be provided by Jeff Brown and entertainment will be provided.

Registration for the party is available online at bit.ly/2k0sTzE.

info: clgbtcc.org.

MeckPAC soiree slated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — MeckPAC will hold a celebratory and anniversary year event on Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m., at Resident Culture, The Barrel Room, 2101 Central Ave.

The evening will be filled with camaraderie and festivity as well as information on the organization’s latest efforts, ways to prepare for the 2018 county-wide political races and efforts to enact a broader support for local HIV prevention.

Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will be available to participants.

RSVPs are requested online at meckpac.org/facing20event and admission is $25/single and $50/couples. Sponsor/hosts level range from $100-$500. Contributions can also be made online.

info: meckpac.org.

Fund grant cycle begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund (CLGF) has announced that their 2018 grant cycle is now open for applications.

CLGF awards grants to organizations serving the LGBTQ community in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area through three grant programs: basic operating (unrestricted operational funding to build capacity and strengthen the effectiveness of 501(c)3 organizations that provide services or benefits to the LGBTQ community); programs, projects and events (PP&E) (up to $5,000 to encourage 501(c)3 organizations to serve the LGBTQ community either directly or in partnership with another 501(c)3 organization.; and grassroots lane (up to $2,000 to build capacity and strengthen the effectiveness of startup organizations with or without 501(c)3 status serving the LGBTQ community).

Application guides for basic and PP&E grants are now available online at fftcgrants.communityforce.com. And, grant applications will be available on Jan. 1, 2018. Deadline for submittal of completed applications is 12 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2018 for basic and Feb. 9 for PP&E grants. Incomplete or late applications will be considered. Application for grassroots lane grants are taken throughout the year.

Presentation of applicant grants will be held at the YWCA, 3420 Park Rd., on April 9, 2018 for PP&E and April 11, 2018 for basic grants.

Email Alexis Owens at aowens@fftc.org to learn more.

info: fftc.org.

