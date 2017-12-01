Triad: ED search advances

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Guilford Green Foundation is progressing on its search for a new executive director.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation has accelerated its search for a new executive director.

Active recruiting for a visionary leader has netted more than 130 candidates who have already been screened. The group of finalists has been established and the search committee is now narrowing down the last picks and are in the process of selection the new staffer.

Foundation Co-Chairs Amy Holcombe and Gordon Locke said, “Our focus is on finding the right person to grow and develop the LGBT Resource Center of Greensboro. The new executive director will be a leader who can build strategic relationships with community organizations to create a conduit of LGBT programming and support.”

The board expects to have a new executive director in place by the beginning of 2018.

In other news, a foundation grantee, the National Conference for Community and Justice of the Piedmont, has been making good use of the grant it was awarded.

In partnership with Guilford County Schools Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, the organization has been assisting in the revival of Student Human Relations Clubs in each high school. It provides seven hours of training for 50 students at each school and teaches them how to create safe learning environments that aid in eradicating achievement gaps, bullying and incidents of violence against LGBTQ students.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

