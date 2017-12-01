Triangle: SAGE Road Trip, Volunteers Sought

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: SAGE Raleigh is heading to the Bechtel Museum via Amtrak. Photo Credit: Nstrainman1006 via wikipedia_CC Sharealike 4.0 license

SAGE hits the rails

RALEIGH, N.C. — SAGE Raleigh will board an Amtrak train on Dec. 4 headed slightly south when it ventures to Charlotte, N.C. to visit the Bechtel Museum.

Participants will meet inside the station to purchase tickets and depart at 6:45 a.m. with a 10:01 a.m. arrival. They will enjoy lunch at the museum, view art, shop or browse from about 2-4:30 p.m. Departure will be on the 5:15 p.m. train.

Snacks will be available on the trip from train staff (currency and coins needed), as well as free coffee, tea and bottled water.

Those who wish to join the group along the way can purchase their tickets online at amtrak.com.

Roundtrip fare from Raleigh is $55.24 for seniors 62 and over and museum admission is $6 for seniors who are 65 and older.

For more information, call Kenny Bowen at 919-821-4943 or email raleighwood1972@yahoo.com.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Group seeks social action volunteers

RALEIGH, N.C. — In the spirit of the holiday season, ReachOUT NC is asking the community to join their efforts in volunteering for a variety of projects across the Triangle.

The “acts of kindness” give participants an opportunity to give back to the community and “provide the sparkle” that is needed to raise up others.

Upcoming service projects include: decorating The Wrenn House on Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (family-friendly, minimum age requirement is 18 years old); helping make Pullen Park a holiday wonderland as part of the City of Raleigh’s Holiday Express on Dec. 10, 3-9 p.m. (family-friendly, minimum age requirement is 15 years old); and a holiday family adoption project as part of Wake County’s Holiday Cheer project. Donation drop-off (list of needs available online) and gift wrapping of donated items, with participant cookie swap on Dec. 16, 1-3 p.m., will be held at the LGBT Center of Raleigh, 324 S. Harrington St.

For full details and registration, visit reachoutnc.org/event-registration.

info: reachoutnc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

