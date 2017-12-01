Western: ALFA holds winter event

Carolinas News Notes

HICKORY, N.C. — AIDS Leadership Foothills-Area Alliance (ALFA) will host their 20th Annual Winter Gala on Dec. 10, 6 p.m., at Cafe Rule & Wine Bar, 242 11th Ave. N.E.

The evening features a four-course meal with wine pairings, pre-dinner cocktails and holiday music. Guests will receive a special gift from Robert Abbey Lighting.

During the festivities, the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Legacy Award will be presented to Sally Fanjoy and James Labrenz.

Tickets are $100 and are available online at bit.ly/2A5Rvxz. Sponsorship levels are: Ruby, $500; Sapphire, $1,000, Emerald, $2,500; and Diamond, $5,000. The range of benefits includes tickets, recognition, reserved seating, table signage and VIP seating, depending upon level chosen.

ALFA will also hold a holiday client party on Dec. 14, 12 p.m., at the agency office located at 1120 Fairgrove Church Rd. S.E., Suite 28.

Participants will be able to enjoy refreshments, entertainment and receive prizes for the ugliest holiday sweater. Contact Natasha for details and to RSVP at alfacms@alfainfo.org. or call 828-322-1447, ext. 226.

info: alfainfo.org.

