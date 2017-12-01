Campus Scene: Student named Pack leader

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: NCSU student Victor Eduardo was awarded with the Leader of the Pack during the school’s recent homecoming game. Photo Credit: NCSU

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University third-year student Victor Eduardo was awarded Leader of the Pack during the university’s homecoming game against Clemson University in early November. The designation goes to someone who makes “significant contributions” to the school’s leadership and community service, The Technician reported.

The philosophy-studying Eduardo was chosen after a “lengthy process of essay writing, interviews and student body votes.”

He said that he was humbled to get the recognition and for the support he has received. Eduardo wants to continue his tenure on the leadership team for Diversity Education for our Peers to Thrive and hopes to see the organization grow. It is “intended to be an intersectional approach incorporating all sorts of identities like race, gender and socio-economic status and use it as a baseline to teach other people about diversity and inclusion and to facilitate challenging conversation that people don’t always want to have about those sorts of topics,” he shared with the campus news organization.

Eduardo has been an active LGBTQ community member and has also participated in other campus opportunities, such as the “safe-to-pee bathroom mapping project” which came into being after HB2 was passed.

After graduation he hopes to work in the tech industry.

