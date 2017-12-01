U.S./World: National chamber renamed, expands focus

Beyond the Carolinas

Pictured Above: The announcement of the organization’s name change was handled by a coalition of transgender business owners and members of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce community.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce has changed its name to National LGBT Chamber of Commerce and will be known by its shortened acronym NGLCC. The news was announced at the organization’s national dinner on Nov. 17.

In making the announcement, NGLCC Co-Founders Justin Nelson and Chance Mitchell were joined on stage by transgender business leaders as they reiterated the organization’s pledge to advancing economic opportunities for all members of the LGBTQ community.

In its 15th anniversary year, the organization has taken on a rebranded look and wanted the community to know its desire to better include the bisexual and transgender members of LGBTQ businesses.

“The LGBT business community is stronger than ever and our organization must continue to evolve to be the best champion we can be for our businesses. That starts with ensuring every element of our brand demonstrates our commitment to all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender entrepreneurs, as our new moniker of ‘NGLCC: The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce’ shows,” Nelson said. “As we continue to assert our community’s presence and importance in the American and global economies, it is essential that NGLCC lead boldly with a vision for the future of LGBT business that is not only inclusive of all members the LGBT community but also celebrates diversity in all of its forms.”

“While our name may be changing, our mission always remains the same: securing economic opportunity and prosperity for the LGBT business community in the United States and around the world,” the co-founders shared in an email to its friends and supporters.

Under its new name, NGLCC will continue to advance the interests of LGBTQ business owners, which now number at an estimated 1.4 million in the U.S. and boast a combined estimated economic impact of over $1.7 trillion, per NGLCC’s America’s LGBT Economy report. Additionally, the NGLCC Global program will continue expanding the connection between LGBTI human rights and economic opportunity around the world, added the organization.

During its history, the NGLCC has certified and networked LGBTQ business owners and seen shifts toward inclusivity and diversity recognition. It expects to see support for the LGBTQ business community continue to grow, particularly with the recent inclusion of LGBTQ-owned businesses as an application criterion for the Billion Dollar Roundtable and to a company’s survey on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.

NGLCC has also announced that its Best of the Best Awards Gala will be held in the nation’s capital on April 18, 2018. Applications will be open for submittal in early December.

And, it has added David Perry to its team as the director of stakeholder engagement role in which he will work to create expanded procurement opportunities for LGBTQ-certified firms in a number of situations.

info: nglcc.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.