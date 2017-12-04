QPoll: Do you boycott businesses with anti-LGBTQ views?

Do you vote with your dollars?

Pictured Above: Supporters cheer after the City Council’s 7-4 vote on LGBT protections on Monday night. Robert Lahser rlahser@charlotteobserver.com

Our recent story on Charlotte City Councilmember LaWana Mayfield announcing she would be boycotting a new restaurant over the owner’s anti-LGBTQ views has stirred up a lot of debate.

Jim Noble, who owns King’s Kitchen and Rooster’s in Charlotte, and A Noble Grille in Winston-Salem, just signed a lease for a new barbecue restaurant, to be called Noble Smoke.

Noble was one of the signers of a letter encouraging Charlotte to back away from its plans to extend nondiscrimination protections to the LGBTQ community, and has displayed some questionable signage at at least one of his establishments.

Many are now saying they too intend to boycott his restaurants.

We wanted to know, do you support boycotting businesses if the owner(s) have anti-LGBTQ views? Vote in our poll below.

