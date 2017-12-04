Watch Charlotte swear in Mayor Vi Lyles and new City Council members

History is being made in Charlotte tonight

Pictured Above: Vi Lyles swears in as mayor of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte swears in its new mayor, Vi Lyles, tonight, as well as new members of the City Council.

Vi Lyles becomes the city’s first African American female mayor, and the seventh mayor in just nine years.

Joining the City Council are Democrats Larken Egleston, Justin Harlow, Matt Newton, Braxton Winston and Republican Tariq Scott Bokhari.

Returning are Republican Ed Driggs, and Democrats Julie Eiselt, LaWana Mayfield, James Mitchell and Dimple Ajmera, who was previously appointed to a council seat to replace John Autry.

Leaving City Council are Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Councilmembers Patsy Kinsey, Kenny Smith, Claire Fallon and Carlenia Ivory.

You can watch the proceedings live at the Charlotte City government website here.

