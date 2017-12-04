Watch Charlotte swear in Mayor Vi Lyles and new City Council members
Updated: December 4, 2017 at 8:20 pm
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte swears in its new mayor, Vi Lyles, tonight, as well as new members of the City Council.
Vi Lyles becomes the city’s first African American female mayor, and the seventh mayor in just nine years.
Joining the City Council are Democrats Larken Egleston, Justin Harlow, Matt Newton, Braxton Winston and Republican Tariq Scott Bokhari.
Returning are Republican Ed Driggs, and Democrats Julie Eiselt, LaWana Mayfield, James Mitchell and Dimple Ajmera, who was previously appointed to a council seat to replace John Autry.
Leaving City Council are Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Councilmembers Patsy Kinsey, Kenny Smith, Claire Fallon and Carlenia Ivory.
You can watch the proceedings live at the Charlotte City government website here.
Related Posts
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.
Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.
Comments