Can shops hang anti-gay signs? Trump lawyer says yes
Updated: December 5, 2017 at 6:22 pm
President Donald Trump’s solicitor general told the Supreme Court Tuesday that businesses should be able to hang a sign in their window that announces they won’t serve LGBT customers. Arguments are ongoing in the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which centers on Jack Phillips, owner of the shop, who refused to make…
To better understand the case, refer to the videos below.
Find more resources at OpenToAll.com. Open To All is a project of dozens of organizations, including Equality NC and Time Out Youth locally.
