This transgender teen sued NC over HB2. Now she’s in Teen Vogue with Hillary Clinton
Updated: December 9, 2017 at 2:38 pm
RALEIGH, N.C. – Hunter Schafer, the 18-year-old transgender UNC School of the Arts graduate who sued lawmakers over House Bill 2 and its replacement, has been nominated as one of Teen Vogue’s 21 “Girls and Femmes Changing the World” younger than 21. … “Girls and Femmes Changing the World” younger than 21. With that nomination came an opportunity for the Raleigh teen to…
These incredible compelling girls/femmes and I had the once in a lifetime opportunity to pick at HRC’s brain earlier this year, the gathering was beyond special and I left with an incomparable feminine, powerful, energy that we had shared over our discussion *blasts excellent by @princessnokia* Watch the conversation on teenvogue.com- Link in bio 🙂 photographed by: @ethanjamesgreen <3 THANK YOU ❤️❤️❤️@teenvogue @trentaxelson @elainewelteroth @lynettesaid @hillaryclinton @hookerthebooker
Today marks one year since the NC legislature passed House Bill 2. For one entire year, the trans community of NC has felt the direct hatred and rejection that our own government implemented into the law. And while it's been vicious… we're still here 😘 and we're not going anywhere. we're not illegal. human beings can't be made illegal, nor their identities, stories, or experiences. So here's to however much longer we have fight for our own existence. ✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿 This piece is from my time at National @youngarts Week, designed to protest HB2. #performanceart #youngarts #protecttranskids
