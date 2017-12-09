  • Slider Image 1
This transgender teen sued NC over HB2. Now she’s in Teen Vogue with Hillary Clinton

She was given a chance to ask Clinton a question about protecting and supporting gender-nonconforming youth
Published: December 9, 2017 in News
Updated: December 9, 2017 at 2:38 pm
Pictured Above: Hunter Schafer with Hillary Clinton and other female leaders (Credit Instagram/Hunter Schafer, taken by Ethan James Green for Teen Vogue).

RALEIGH, N.C. – Hunter Schafer, the 18-year-old transgender UNC School of the Arts graduate who sued lawmakers over House Bill 2 and its replacement, has been nominated as one of Teen Vogue’s 21 “Girls and Femmes Changing the World” younger than 21. … “Girls and Femmes Changing the World” younger than 21. With that nomination came an opportunity for the Raleigh teen to…

