Will Charlotte City Council resume televising the public comment portion of its meetings?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council appears ready to revisit the issue of televising the public forum, where citizens can bring forward their questions and concerns.
Newly elected at-large Councilmember Braxton Winston livestreamed the forum from the dais himself during Monday’s meeting. This following his stated intention to seek a vote on bringing the cameras back, made during the dinner meeting beforehand.
Mayor Vi Lyles said she would include the topic on a future agenda.
Winston also signaled his intent to livestream the public comments during a separate video message made prior to both meetings, in which he asked citizens to come out and stay involved in the political process.
A city spokesperson said the issue will be reconsidered at its January 8 meeting, reports WFAE. Winston confirmed to qnotes that it would be on the agenda.
City Council voted to turn off the cameras following a contentious public forum in September of last year, after the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott.
Winston was one of the speakers at that forum, and criticized the decision to stop televising the public comments when City Council voted to do so in May.
It also voted at the time to move that portion of the meeting to a separate room, without cameras. In October, it decided to move it back into the main chamber, but continue the blackout.
Winston’s livestream of Monday’s forum follows.
About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.
