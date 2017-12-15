Buff Faye’s favorite things

Dishing with Buff Faye

It’s that time! No matter what you celebrate this time of year, finding that perfect gift for that special drag queen in your life is no easy task. So I have scoured the web looking for my 10 favorite gifts this holiday season. Get online. Get your credit card ready. Go shop!

Beauty Killer Eye Shadow Palette

$45.00

jeffreestarcosmetics.com.

Extreme pigment for an extreme Queen. 10 jaw-dropping shades. Three formulas in this palette: matte, frost & glitter. Enjoy them all. This product is vegan and cruelty-free.

Saint RuPaul Prayer Candle

$13.95

etsy.com.

“Sashay, you pray!” Anything is possible with Momma Ru. Light this prayer candle and worship the queen herself.

Liquid Poison Bundle

Sale $162/Regular $180

sugarpill.com.

All 10 liquid poison lipsticks, ultra-pigmented and super long-lasting. The creamy, mousse-like formula never feels dry on your lips! Love this!

Valentina “I’d like to keep it on, please” Magnet Frame

and Easel

$18.50

etsy.com.

Oh, the drama. Give the gift that keeps stirring the pot on Valentina’s untimely dismissal and the shade of it all.

Outfitter Wigs

Price Range $200-$600

outfitterswig.com.

Sculpted custom designer wigs, inspired by your imagination. When you need something special, try my favorite wig designers based in Los Angeles.

Alaska Thunderfuck “Hieeeeeeee!” Mug

$22.24

etsy.com.

Drink up! Whatever you love to sip, share it with your favorite queen. This mug is all about Alaska — with her famous “hieeeee” catchphrase and iconic lips. Kiss her every morning!

Organza Cabaret Drag Ruffle Jacket+Skirt

$150

charismatico.com.

Ruffles are never too much. Spruce up your drag with a multi-purpose ruffle jacket and skirt. Show off with this big reveal!

Coco Montrese “Dorito Orange” Sticker

$2.98

redbubble.com.

Can’t miss this unique gift, a Dorito shaped Coco Montrese sticker in a few sizes. A great gift to the die-hard “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fan in your life!

FLAWLESS Fan

$17.95

dirtsquirrel.co.

Bow down, bitches! When you’re flawless, everyone should know. Plus you can find other fans with slogans like SHADE or DADDY! Make your #1 fan say something about you.

Pumps Cologne Queen

$81.00

thedragqueencloset.com.

Styling and profiling…what the heel! Now this holiday you can have the perfect handmade peep-toe stiletto. A stunning look for any queen.

DRAG TIP: Google your favorite drag queen to see what merchandise she has for the holiday!

SHOUTOUTS: Come out to Buff Faye’s Favorite Things Drag Brunch on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon at Pure Pizza. Bring a new toy to donate to Buff Faye’s Toy Drive benefitting Levine Children’s Hospital.

info: Buff Faye calls the Queen City home and loves to shop online and fall asleep before she buys anything (plus she loves to raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hot spots. Plus don’t forget her monthly Friday & Saturday night shows, Sunday drag brunch and regular Friday night party bus. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye

