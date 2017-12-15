Religious holiday services and events
Updated: December 14, 2017 at 6:33 pm
Events
Dec. 21
Blue Christmas Service
7 p.m.
A service of remembrance and hope for all, especially those who are experiencing grief and loss this season, held simultaneously at two locations:
Metropolitan Community Church of Charlotte
7121 Orr Rd., Charlotte
704-563-5810
mymcccharlotte.org.
St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church
622 Maywood Ave., Raleigh
919-834-2611
stjohnsmcc.org.
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Dessert Buffet
12:30 p.m.
St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church
622 Maywood Ave., Raleigh
919-834-2611
stjohnsmcc.org.
Feast of the Nativity Worship Experience
6:30 p.m.
St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church
622 Maywood Ave., Raleigh
919-834-2611
stjohnsmcc.org.
Candlelight Christmas Service
11 p.m.
Metropolitan Community Church of Winston-Salem
4105 Patsy Dr., Winston-Salem
mccwschurch.com.
A special evening service held in addition to regular Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m.
Other LGBTQ Inclusive Churches across the Carolinas
Church of the Holy Spirit Fellowship
Non-denominational
1005 Burke St., Suite B, Winston-Salem
336-631-1331
Pastor Roger E. Hayes
Imani Metropolitan Community Church
3602 C-View St., Durham
919-682-0154
imanimcc.org.
Pastor Marilyn Bowens
Metropolitan Community Church Sacred Journey
1735 5th Ave. W., Hendersonville
828-693-9110
mccsacredjourney.org.
Pastor Joan Saniuk
Metropolitan Community Church of Charleston
7860 Dorchester Rd. #A, Charleston
843-760-6114
mcccharleston.com.
Rev. R. David Smith
New Life Metropolitan Community Church
1201 S. New Hope Rd., Gastonia
(@ All Saints Episcopal Church)
704-334-0350
newlifemccnc.org.
Pastor Dawn Flynn
St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church
19 N. 26 St., Wilmington
910-762-5833
stjudemcc.org.
Pastor John A. McLaughlin
Sacred Souls Community Church
(United Church of Christ)
2127 Eastway Dr., Charlotte
980-785-6519, 980-237-0260
sacredsoulscommunitychurch.org.
Senior Pastor Bishop Tonyia M. Rawls
SouthPark Christian Church
(Disciples of Christ)
6650 Park South Dr., Charlotte
704-554-1066
southparkchristian.net.
Rev. Bruce Baker-Rooks
Rev. Kevin Baker-Rooks
Unity Fellowship Church
4800 Wedgewood Dr., Charlotte
ufccharlotte.org.
Pastor Sonja Lee
This is only a partial list of congregations whose membership consists mainly of LGBTQ individuals or who are welcoming and affirming. Email editor@goqnotes.com to have other congregations listed.
