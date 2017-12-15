In Memoriam: Christina Chapman

Sept. 13, 1962-Dec. 2, 2017

Christina Chapman, 55, passed away Dec. 2, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. Surviving her are her pet dog Cookie and her caregivers and friends: Terry W. Burris, Terry Shultz, Mark Banther, Linda Owens, Jennifer Brooks, Jeannette Barringer, Adam Morgan, Theresa Elenburg, Darrell Houser and Paris Leigh. Special thanks to Lori Moran with Hospice.

Christina was a beloved friend to many and will be remembered as a kind spirit and a good cook. She was also a wonderful decorator, as one dear friend recalls, and could turn roadside treasures into chic and stunning decor.

Her doggie Cookie was her best friend, and she walked him daily, talking to neighbors and enjoying the fresh air and sunshine. Her friends each describe her as special and a beautiful caring soul.

A remembrance will be held at Chasers Charlotte NoDa located at 3217 The Plaza and will be announced after the first of the year.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter