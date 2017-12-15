Charlotte: SEED20 Class, Youth ‘Adoption’

Carolinas News Notes

Trans group makes SEED20 cut

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Transcend Charlotte was selected as one of 20 non-profits to make the 2018 SEED20 Class.

The organization, headed up by Executive Director Trey Greene, was established to “support transgender and gender-diverse adults, as well as others who are struggling because of who they are or what they’ve experienced on their journey.”

Other organizations joining Transcend Charlotte are: 100 Gardens, ChemoCars, Human Capital Investment, Inc., INTech Camp for Girls, Lorien Academy of the Arts, Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center, Pop Up Produce, Project Harmony, Reading Partners, Respect Ability Foundation, RunningWorks, Shakespeare in a Chair, The Be More Foundation, The Resource Connection Gateway, Think Broader Foundation, Ultreia Society, Wise Guys, Xcel 2 Fitness and ZABS Place.

Created by Social Venture Partners, the annual SEED20 program identifies, highlights and connects the community to the region’s most innovative ideas for tackling pressing social challenges.

Tickets to the SEED20 OnStage finale event on April 16, 2018 will be available on Jan. 8. Ten non-profits from the class will compete to win cash awards by making three-minute pitches to a panel of judges and members of the community.

info: seed20.org. transcendcharlotte.org.

TOY’s youth seek holiday ‘adoption’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time Out Youth Center, 3800 Monroe Rd., has announced its Adopt-a-Youth holiday program.

Contributions can be made to support LGBTQ youth who are in need. They range in age from 15-23. Visit bit.ly/2nML6lP to learn more.

Also, access to the center’s Holiday Wish List is available online at amzn.to/2nL9Ue5.

If making a gift for a specific youth, note the name on the Amazon purchase or include the name for gift drop-offs at the center. For any questions about the lists, email James Rice, III at jrice@timeoutyouth.org or call 704-344-8335.

Time Out is also selling handmade candles as a way of raising funds for the LGBTQ youth homeless shelter it plans to build. The tobacco and bay leaf scented candles are $20 and are in limited supply. Visit the center from 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, to make purchases.

info: timeoutyouth.org.

