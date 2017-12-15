Triangle: Moogfest & Manning, Org Funds, SAGE Holiday, Carlile Tickets

Carolinas News Notes

Moogfest to feature Chelsea Manning

DURHAM, N.C. — The 2018 Moogfest, slated for May 17-20, will include a festival lineup led by female, non-binary and transgender artists, including a keynote conversation with privacy rights and political transparency activist Chelsea Manning on “The Future of Creativity.”

Manning’s keynote conversation will explore how technology enables radical disruption in the personal and political spheres, framing the technological future as a new creative landscape, organizers said.

Performing artists include early pioneers in electronic music, alongside pop and avant-garde experimentalists of today.

As of press time, artists who will be participating in the festival’s lineup are: Amber Mark, Annie Hart, Armen Ra, Aurora Halal, Bonaventure, Carla Dal Forno, CEP (Caroline Polachek), Caterina Barbieri, DJ Haram, Ellen Allien, Emily Sprague, Fatima Al Qadiri, Fawkes, Gavin Rayna Russom, Helen Money, Honey Dijon, Jamila Woods, Jenny Hval, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Karyyn, Katie Gately, Kristin Kontrol, Kyoka, Lawrence Rothman, Madame Gandhi, Maliibu Miitch, Midori Takada, Nadia Sirota, Nicole Mitchell, Noncompliant, Pamelia Stickney, Sassy Black, Shanti Celeste, Sophie, Stud1nt, Umfang and Upper Glossa.

Building on the experimental format of previous years, these artists will participate in Future Sound performances by night complemented by the same artists leading Future Thought workshops, and conversations by day.

Ticket passes range from $99-$1,500. Details and purchase options are available online at bit.ly/2jLLqwI.

info: moogfest.com. ugstrategies.com.

Youth org seeks funds

DURHAM, N.C. — iNSIDEoUT is closing out its year with a fundraising campaign and are trying to reach a goal of $5,000 by Dec. 31.

And, to sweeten the pot, a contributor has agreed to match every contribution dollar for dollar up to $5,000.

The organization also asks those that choose to donate to become sustaining contributors.

To join the initiative, visit Network for Good at bit.ly/2iJzGKq or mail a check made out to Insideout to Insideout, P.O. Box 25429, Durham, NC 27702.

In other news, the group held a successful event earlier in the month with an ice cream call-a-thon which brought youth and allies together to call adult allies to thank them for their support and to let them know how they could get involved. Earlier that day, the Upsidedown members joined the iNSIDEoUT ones to enjoy an ice cream party.

Recently, the organization was visited by Google who sent six representatives to learn more about iNSIDEoUT.

info: insideout180.org.

SAGE ushers in holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. — SAGE Raleigh, a program of the LGBT Center of Raleigh, will celebrate the holidays with their annual potluck and party on Dec. 17, 2 p.m., at Overture Crabtree, 4408 Marriott Dr.

The location is a new apartment complex designed for those over 55 years of age. Participants will be able to tour the facility.

Overture will furnish the main dish and wine. Participants are asked to bring an appetizer, side dish or dessert.

To keep the holiday spirit going, the center located at 324 S. Harrington St. will welcome the LGBTQ community for a drop-in on Dec. 25, 12-5 p.m. A light meal will be served throughout the afternoon. Enjoy camaraderie and the time with friends. Donations of homemade sweets and family favorites are encourage to create a warm, homey atmosphere and can be dropped off at the center during the week prior. The event is hosted by the center’s Affirming Faith Forum.

In other news, the senior organization is now offering a Sunday walking group, SAGE Walk ’n Talk, at 10 a.m. at various locations across the Triangle. And a Sunday brunch group will begin on Jan. 28, 2018, 12:30 p.m., at Driftwood in Lafayette Village, 8460 Honeycutt Rd. An RSVP is requested via email at sage@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Carlile presale tickets open

RALEIGH, N.C. — Presale tickets are now available for Brandi Carlile’s “By The Way, I Forgive You” concert that will be held on May 12, 2018, 8 p.m., at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St.

The tour showcases her new recordings. The work is “not an album about forgiveness in the easy sense — where someone has hurt you and then suddenly there’s a great reconciliation and a remorse-filled scene with two people running across the golden wheat field toward an embrace that somehow undoes a lifetime of pain and damage, as if the past has no meaning. It’s about radical acceptance (not to be confused with complacency) and unconditional love,” promoters said.

Other Carolina dates on the tour are: April 21-22, High Water Festival, North Charleston, S.C.; May 11, Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, Wilmington, N.C.; and May 13, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, N.C.

Concerts for Carlile sell out fast, so those who wish to attend should make purchases online quickly. VIP upgrades may be available at some venues.

info: brandicarlile.com.

