Western: Community makes friendly list

Carolinas News Notes

AUSTIN, Texas — Referral service SeniorAdvice.com published an article listing the best 15 thriving senior living communities for LGBTQ seniors and Fort Myers, Fla.’s The Resort on Carefree Boulevard took the second spot and Boone, N.C.’s Carefree Cove took the 11th spot.

The company recognized that the LGBTQ senior community is currently an important part of the American population and that the struggle for resources and housing can sometimes be difficult.

According to the American Psychological Association, “more than 39 million people in the U.S. are age 65 years or older including 2.4 million people who identify as LGBTQ [individuals]. It is estimated that as the baby boomer generation ages, the older adult population will increase from 12.8 percent to an estimated 19 percent in 2030.” Although the LGBTQ community is growing steadily, the options for LGBTQ senior housing are not as flourishing. There are a handful of these communities across the country though, and SeniorAdvice.com put together the list of the most welcoming. They are (in highest to lowest order): The Palms of Manasota, Palmetto, Fla.; The Resort on Carefree Boulevard, Fort Myers, Fla.; Stonewall Gardens, Palm Springs, Calif.; Fountaingrove Lodge, Santa Rosa, Calif.; Triangle Square, Hollywood, Calif.; Rainbow Vista, Gresham, Ore.; Discovery Bay Resort, Discovery Bay, Wash.; The Residences at Seashore Point, Provincetown, Mass.; Birds of a Feather, Pecos, N.M.; A Place for Us, Cleveland, Ohio; Carefree Cove in Boone, N.C.; John C. Anderson Apartments, Philadelphia, Pa.; The Pueblo, Apache Junction, Az.; Spirit on Lake, Minneapolis, Minn.; and Townhall Apartments, Chicago, Ill.

It is estimated that “48 percent of LGBTQ older couples face discrimination” according to a 2014 investigation by the Equal Rights Center. Additionally, LGBTQ seniors can sometimes encounter financial difficulties as a result of workplace discrimination, making it hard to afford senior housing and save for retirement.

info: senioradvice.com. bit.ly/1gmv5Y8. bit.ly/2ArOIzM.

