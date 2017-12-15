South Carolina: Comedian Gold, DeLong Award

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Comedian Judy Gold (left) is performing in Charleston, S.C. on Jan. 4 and Tracey DeLong (right) received the 2017 Mortgage Loan Officer of the Year from the Charleston Home Builders Association. Photo Credit: Judy Gold, IMDB

Gold comedian hits coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two-time Emmy Award winner and comedian Judy Gold will visit the port city on Jan. 4, 2018, 7:30 p.m., at The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Rd.

Gold is a veteran of stand-up comedy, known for her “edgy wit, sharp timing, and infamous crowd work.” She is being brought in by the Charleston Jewish Community Center’s Without Walls Bookfest. Co-sponsors of the event are We Are Family and Alliance for Full Acceptance.

Tickets are $35 and are available online at charlestonjcc.org/event/judygold.

info: charlestonjcc.org. affa-sc.org. waf.org.

AFFA member nets award

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Alliance for Full Acceptance has announced that its member Tracey DeLong was recognized by the Charleston Home Builders Association as its 2017 Mortgage Loan Officer of the Year.

DeLong is a mortgage banker with Ameris Bank.

This awards program was developed in 1988 by the Charleston Home Builders Association’s Sales and Marketing Council to recognize excellence in the fields of sales, marketing and promotion of new homes. DeLong was recognized at the 29th Annual PRISM Awards Ceremony in Charleston, S.C.

Throughout her career at Ameris Tracey has increased her production from $9 million in 2014 to just over $30 million in 2016, the bank said. DeLong is a twice-awarded Ameris President’s Circle award winner based on volume and customer service.

Ameris Bank Coastal S.C. Sales Manager Jason Fralix stated, “Tracey is a true professional and is committed to serving her community and her clients providing them with an exceptional experience.”

info: ameisbank.com. affa-sc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

